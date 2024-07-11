The sports category has moved to a new website.

SDA Church lifts ban on pastor Elizabeth Mokoro after public outroar

Lynet Okumu

Elizabeth Mokoro and four other pastors were initially served with a letter prohibiting them from conducting church services within and outside the KCF territory.

SDA church pastor Elizabeth Mokoro
SDA church pastor Elizabeth Mokoro

The Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) Church Kenya Coast Field (KCF) has lifted its ban on Pastor Elizabeth Mokoro, a popular preacher.

The initial ban, dated July 4, 2024, was communicated through an official letter from the KCF Executive Secretary, Pr Eliab Ombuoro.

The initial ban listed five individuals, including Pastor Elizabeth Mokoro, who were not authorised to conduct church services within or outside the KCF territory.

SDA church pastor Elizabeth Mokoro
SDA church pastor Elizabeth Mokoro

The letter, addressed to all KCF churches and members, was signed by Pr Eliab Ombuoro and read:

The initial letter stated: "We wish to inform you all that the below-named personnel are not authorized to conduct any kind of church service within and outside our territory: Pr. Kenneth Maina, Evangelist Shaban Ndege, Evangelist Millicent Odhiambo, Pr. Elizabeth Mokoro, and Evangelist Lantena."

However, as of July 10, 2024, Pr Eliab Ombuoro confirmed that the ban on Pastor Elizabeth Mokoro and the other pastors had been lifted.

In a follow-up letter, Pr Ombuoro announced the withdrawal of the initial ban.

"In reference to our letter dated 4th July 2024 on the above subject matter quoted (ACTION 24EXCOM-055), we wish to state that the letter is hereby withdrawn until advised otherwise," Pr. Ombuoro wrote.

SDA church pastor Elizabeth Mokoro
SDA church pastor Elizabeth Mokoro

He further added, "For those who might have read the letter, we request that you disregard it."

Pastor Elizabeth Mokoro is a prominent figure within the Seventh-day Adventist Church community.

Known for her powerful sermons and dedication to her faith, she has garnered a large following and earned the respect of many.

The initial letter banning the five preachers gained significant public attention and sparked a heated debate among community members, religious leaders, and the general public.

SDA church pastor Elizabeth Mokoro
SDA church pastor Elizabeth Mokoro

Many questioned the motivations behind the decision and sought clarity on the reasons for the ban.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
