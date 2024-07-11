SDA Church lifts ban on pastor Elizabeth Mokoro after public outroar

The initial ban, dated July 4, 2024, was communicated through an official letter from the KCF Executive Secretary, Pr Eliab Ombuoro.

Initial ban on Pastor Mokoro and others

The initial ban listed five individuals, including Pastor Elizabeth Mokoro, who were not authorised to conduct church services within or outside the KCF territory.

SDA church pastor Elizabeth Mokoro Pulse Live Kenya

The letter, addressed to all KCF churches and members, was signed by Pr Eliab Ombuoro and read:

The initial letter stated: "We wish to inform you all that the below-named personnel are not authorized to conduct any kind of church service within and outside our territory: Pr. Kenneth Maina, Evangelist Shaban Ndege, Evangelist Millicent Odhiambo, Pr. Elizabeth Mokoro, and Evangelist Lantena."

Lift of ban on Pastor Elizabeth Mokoro and others

However, as of July 10, 2024, Pr Eliab Ombuoro confirmed that the ban on Pastor Elizabeth Mokoro and the other pastors had been lifted.

In a follow-up letter, Pr Ombuoro announced the withdrawal of the initial ban.

"In reference to our letter dated 4th July 2024 on the above subject matter quoted (ACTION 24EXCOM-055), we wish to state that the letter is hereby withdrawn until advised otherwise," Pr. Ombuoro wrote.

He further added, "For those who might have read the letter, we request that you disregard it."

Influence of Elizabeth Mokoro & public reaction to the ban

Pastor Elizabeth Mokoro is a prominent figure within the Seventh-day Adventist Church community.

Known for her powerful sermons and dedication to her faith, she has garnered a large following and earned the respect of many.

The initial letter banning the five preachers gained significant public attention and sparked a heated debate among community members, religious leaders, and the general public.

