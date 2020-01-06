Switch TV presenter cum Chat-spot host Jackie Matubia has parted ways with the station barely a year and a half after joining.

On Monday, the former Tahidi High actress, took to social media to inform her followers that she will no longer be on Chat-Spot, but promised to be back soon.

“Good morning lovely people it was an honour gracing your screen #Chatspot serving you tea and interacting with you guys…. Thank you @switchtvke for the platform. To my fans I love you guys and will be gracing the screens soon bigger and better… Tuzidi,” reads Jackie Matubia’s message.

Switch TV presenter quits days after confirming breakup with husband

Breakup with Hubby

This comes days after the TV girl confirmed breaking up with her hubby Kennedy Njogu. For the past few weeks, reports went viral that her baby daddy (Kennedy Njogu) was cheating on her forcing her to clear the air stating that they separated back in March 2019.

Their (Jackie and Kennedy) relationship was rocked with lots of cheating allegations from both parties.

Nzula Makosi's Exit

In August 2019, another Chat-spot host t Nzula Makosi called it quits at the Kenya Red Cross owned station.

“So this week is my last on #ChatSpot. I have been trying to find the right words for this post for the past month but there's no easy way to say this... It's time for me to move on with other projects that need my undivided attention. Thank you for the love and support you've given me so far.... So now let's make the best out of the remaining days. Thank you everyone for the kind words. I'm going through your comments and I'll try respond to all but as I stated in the post I'm involved with somethings that are very time consuming and this break is inevitable,” wrote Nzula Makosi.

Nzula Makosi quits Switch TV barely a year after joining the station

Former KTN presenter Mary Mwikali was brought in to replace Ms Makosi.