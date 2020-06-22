As the world marked Father’s Day on Sunday, June 21st, baby mamas to Tanzanian singer and WCB boss Diamond Platnumz were not left out in the wave, as they appreciated the man who made them mothers.

In posts seen by Pulse Live, Chibu’s first baby mama Zari Hassan said she was glad that he had decided to play his part as a father, in his children’s’ lives.

She went on to say Diamond should pray for long life to see how great his children will become when they grow up.

“Happy father’s day baba 4, pray for life to see them grow into great adult beings (Its every parent’s wish/prayer) glad to see you doing your part now. We appreciate you,” said Mama Tee.

Tanasha snubs Diamond, as Zari and Hamisa shower him with praises on father’s day

Hamisa

Diamond Platnumz’s second baby mama Hamisa Mobetto took to her Instagram page where she shared videos of Chibu with their son Daylan in school having fun with other kids.

The Mobetto styles boss wished Diamond happiness and God’s favour as he celebrated Father’s Day, adding that together with his son, they love and appreciate him.

“Happy Fathers Day To You Baba Dee ..... M/Mungu Akulinde na Akufanyie Wepesi wa Kila jambo Bila kusahau Uwe na Furaha Siku zote . Mimi na @deedaylan Tunakupenda sana @diamondplatnumz ♥️” wrote Ms. Hamisa.

Tanasha

However, greatly missing in action was Chibu Dangote’s Kenyan baby mama Tanasha Donna Oketch who did not post anything to do with the father of her child or any other man.

It still remains unclear why she did not send her baby daddy a father’s day message despite publicly stating that they are in good terms, even after parting ways a few months ago.