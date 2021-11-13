RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

KRG the don claims ex wife is struggling without him

Cyprian Kimutai

"Umekonda na mwezi haijaisha," KRG blasts his ex wife.

KRG the Don

Seems like November is turning out to be a month full of relationship drama. KRG the don and ex-wife Linah Wanjiru are the latest to air their dirty linen in public.

Taking to his Instagram, KRG claims Wanjiru hasn't recovered from their recent separation. On his IG stories, the musician implied his ex is suffering to an extent of losing weight.

“Kwanini watu wanakonda hivi? Na mwezi haijaisha. Chakula ndio shida ama ni kumeza ndio shida? Je? Baada ya mwaka tutakua bado tupo ama watu watajiitia vitanzi,” he wrote.

"Umekonda na mwezi haijaisha," KRG blasts his ex wife. Pulse Live Kenya

Reason for the separation

Towards the end of last month, KRG claimed that he chose to leave his Wanjiru because she grew idle and started rolling with chokoras.

“There is a certain level of richness that when you reach, there are some nonsense you cease tolerating. There are certain people you no longer want to see around you,” he said.

The rapper further explained that his Wanjiru's mindset was no longer in the same wavelength with his.

“She loved moving around with low-life and people who added no value to her life. People I can only liken to chokoras,” he added.

The rapper went on to narrate that his wife lacks the motivation to run a business, despite opening several enterprises for her.

“She has had businesses but she is not business oriented. Even if you open a business for her, it fails because she lacks big dreams. She had no bills to foot, hence assumed a comfort zone,” he said.

