KRG the don claims ex wife is struggling without him

Taking to his Instagram, KRG claims Wanjiru hasn't recovered from their recent separation. On his IG stories, the musician implied his ex is suffering to an extent of losing weight.

“Kwanini watu wanakonda hivi? Na mwezi haijaisha. Chakula ndio shida ama ni kumeza ndio shida? Je? Baada ya mwaka tutakua bado tupo ama watu watajiitia vitanzi,” he wrote.

Reason for the separation

Towards the end of last month, KRG claimed that he chose to leave his Wanjiru because she grew idle and started rolling with chokoras.

“There is a certain level of richness that when you reach, there are some nonsense you cease tolerating. There are certain people you no longer want to see around you,” he said.

The rapper further explained that his Wanjiru's mindset was no longer in the same wavelength with his.

“She loved moving around with low-life and people who added no value to her life. People I can only liken to chokoras,” he added.

The rapper went on to narrate that his wife lacks the motivation to run a business, despite opening several enterprises for her.