The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Vera Sidika throws wild divorce party to celebrate ending marriage with Brown Mauzo [Video]

Charles Ouma

Vera Sidika has taken breakup game to the next level with a wild and lavish divorce party after ending marriage with Brown Mauzo

Vera Sidika
Vera Sidika

Social media influencer and businesswoman Vera Sidika has set new standards in celebrating breakup by throwing a lavish Divorce party to mark a new chapter after her failed marriage to singer Brown Mauzo.

Recommended articles

Taking to social media, Vera gave the world a glimpse into how the party went down, opining that “a divorce party is better than therapy”.

READ: 10 reality shows that dazzled Kenyans

Videos shared by the mother of two confirmed that the party lived up to her expectations as it went down with all the elements that characterize a ratchet and wild party.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Welcome to my DIVORCE PARTY!!!! 🥵💃🏼Theme; Ratchet 😂 Doing a divorce party is better than therapy.” Vera captioned the video, adding that “MARRIAGE IS A SCAM 🚨 TRENDSETTER 😩.”

The party was graced by The Real Housewives of Nairobi cast plus a few of her friends.

“Free like a bird, let’s get this party started. Marriage is a scam you all,” Vera shouted during the party that was graced by The Real Housewives of Nairobi cast and her friends.

ADVERTISEMENT

She clarified that her stand on marriage was a personal opinion and not a fact, noting that while to her marriage is a scam, it is a beautiful thing to others.

READ: Major change to expect in season 2 of 'The Real Housewives of Nairobi'

“When I say marriage is a scam that’s my opinion and views on it. It’s not a fact. To some marriage is beautiful, to me marriage is a scam,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She defended a particular lifestyle, accusing Kenyans of being hypocrites and criticizing the same things that they do in private behind closed doors.

Kenya tunapenda usherati, but act holy when we see someone else openly living that life carefree. Not that we hate it. We just hate their guts. But do the same thing behind closed doors,”. Vera slammed.

Guests at the party clearly understood the assignment, stepping out in carnival costumes.

READ: Otile Brown - Dating Vera Sidika boosted my career

Revelers were seen having a good time with music, drinks and fun flowing freely.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Update on the premiere of Samidoh & Prince Indah's film, 'Kienyeji'

Update on the premiere of Samidoh & Prince Indah's film, 'Kienyeji'

Emotional tale of how Makokha's wife of 30 years died & why he wasn't informed first

Emotional tale of how Makokha's wife of 30 years died & why he wasn't informed first

Bahati, Diana Marua unveil daughter Malaika's face

Bahati, Diana Marua unveil daughter Malaika's face

Sarah Hassan's Biography: Age, parents, husband, awards & breakout TV role

Sarah Hassan's Biography: Age, parents, husband, awards & breakout TV role

Vera Sidika throws wild divorce party to celebrate ending marriage with Brown Mauzo [Video]

Vera Sidika throws wild divorce party to celebrate ending marriage with Brown Mauzo [Video]

Kagwe Mungai & Sharon Mwangi's request to the public after announcing break up

Kagwe Mungai & Sharon Mwangi's request to the public after announcing break up

Madtraxx counters wife's abuse allegations, gives his side of the story

Madtraxx counters wife's abuse allegations, gives his side of the story

Tipsy Gee's tribute 'To Koikai' & other top songs of the week

Tipsy Gee's tribute 'To Koikai' & other top songs of the week

Prezzo finally speaks after collapsing at Bahati's reality show launch

Prezzo finally speaks after collapsing at Bahati's reality show launch

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dem Wa Facebook

Dem Wa Facebook reveals her bride price, invites potential suitors

Media personality Azeezah

Azeezah gives her take on polygamy, getting hitched & dating a celebrity

A collage of Jaguar's rural and city houses

Jaguar's city & rural mansions leave netizens wowed [Photos]

A collage of Peter Miracle Baby when he was still a Mugiithi singer ( left) and Miracle Baby in the church being ordained as a pastor (Right)

Timeline of Peter Miracle Baby's path from Gengetone glory to ordained pastor