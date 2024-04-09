The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Major change to expect in season 2 of 'The Real Housewives of Nairobi'

Amos Robi

'The Real Housewives of Nairobi' has received wide acclaim including scoping the Best TV Show award at the 2024 Kalasha Film and TV awards

The Real Housewives of Nairobi poster
The Real Housewives of Nairobi poster

Fans of the reality TV show, 'The Real Housewives of Nairobi,' are in for a treat as they eagerly await the release of the highly anticipated second season.

Recommended articles

Showmax, the streaming platform hosting the show, has announced that season 2 is scheduled to premiere in May 2024.

'The Real Housewives of Nairobi' has captivated audiences with its drama-filled episodes and intimate look into the lives of the housewives.

The show's first season received acclaim, winning the Best TV Show award at the Kalasha Film and TV Awards 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

As fans gear up for the new season, Showmax has unveiled some exciting updates. While the show will see the return of familiar faces, including socialite Vera Sidika, actress Minne Kariuki, and the enigmatic Queen Mother Dr Catherine, there will also be changes in the cast lineup.

The Real Housewives of Nairobi poster
The Real Housewives of Nairobi poster The Real Housewives of Nairobi poster Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Susan Kaittany's lavish birthday marks epic finale of RHONairobi S1

Notably, beautypreneur Susan Kaittany, luxury connoisseur Sonal Meharali, and motorsports enthusiast Lisa Christoffersen will not be returning for Season 2, making way for three new housewives to join the cast.

Speculations are already rife among fans about the identities of the new additions, adding to the anticipation surrounding the upcoming season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first season of 'The Real Housewives of Nairobi' delivered plenty of drama, shade, and glimpses into the private lives of its cast members.

From lavish parties to heated confrontations, the show kept viewers on the edge of their seats throughout its run.

The Real Housewives of Nairobi Season one cast
The Real Housewives of Nairobi Season one cast Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Glitz, glamour & authenticity: What to expect from the 'Real Housewives of Nairobi' season 1

One notable change in Season 2 is the switch in expectant cast members. While the first season followed socialite Vera Sidika's pregnancy journey, the new season will now focus on actress Minne Kariuki's pregnancy, promising fresh storylines and new dynamics among the cast.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Becky series actor Linda Waiganjo Masaba 'Amelia'

'Becky' actor Amelia talks about her music degree, hubby & raising their 5 kids

The Real Housewives of Nairobi poster

Major change to expect in season 2 of 'The Real Housewives of Nairobi'