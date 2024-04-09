Major change to expect in season 2 of 'The Real Housewives of Nairobi'

Showmax, the streaming platform hosting the show, has announced that season 2 is scheduled to premiere in May 2024.

'The Real Housewives of Nairobi' has captivated audiences with its drama-filled episodes and intimate look into the lives of the housewives.

The show's first season received acclaim, winning the Best TV Show award at the Kalasha Film and TV Awards 2024.

As fans gear up for the new season, Showmax has unveiled some exciting updates. While the show will see the return of familiar faces, including socialite Vera Sidika, actress Minne Kariuki, and the enigmatic Queen Mother Dr Catherine, there will also be changes in the cast lineup.

Notably, beautypreneur Susan Kaittany, luxury connoisseur Sonal Meharali, and motorsports enthusiast Lisa Christoffersen will not be returning for Season 2, making way for three new housewives to join the cast.

Speculations are already rife among fans about the identities of the new additions, adding to the anticipation surrounding the upcoming season.

The first season of 'The Real Housewives of Nairobi' delivered plenty of drama, shade, and glimpses into the private lives of its cast members.

From lavish parties to heated confrontations, the show kept viewers on the edge of their seats throughout its run.

