Victoria Kimani releases new album, Spirit Animal

Cyprian Kimutai

The album contains a total of 16 songs.

Afropop queen Victoria Kimani has released her much anticipated album, Spirit Animal. “Spirit Animal” is being hailed as Victoria Kimani’s best album. The 16-track album features a collaboration with popular group H_art the Band.

Aside from the Kenyan boy-band, the globetrotter has featured with Nigerian artists; Yemi Alade, Bella Shmurda, Peruzzi, Ghanaian Kidi and South African artists; Priddy Ugly, Lady Du and Bittersoul.

Spirit Animal is her first distribution release under the record label Benin City Ent, in partnership with AWAL, a Sony Music Entertainment company.

In this standout album, Kimani effortlessly fuses Afropop, R&B, and Afrobeats to create another Pan African body of work, featuring producers from every corner of the African continent, Kenya, Ghana, South Africa, Tanzania, and Nigeria.

SEE TRACKLIST

1. Victoria Kimani – Most Wanted

2. Victoria Kimani Ft. Bella Shmurda – Gimme Money

3. Victoria Kimani – Born Stunna

4. Victoria Kimani Ft. KiDi – Long Distance

5. Victoria Kimani – Remedy

6. Victoria Kimani – Fire Dancer

7. Victoria Kimani Ft. Peruzzi – I Called

8. Victoria Kimani Ft. Yemi Alade – Spider

9. Victoria Kimani Ft. H_art the Band – Champion Lover

10. Victoria Kimani Ft. Bella Alubo – Who You Know

11. Victoria Kimani – Ooh

12. Victoria Kimani – Pole Pole

13. Victoria Kimani Ft. Priddy Ugly – Diamonds

14. Victoria Kimani – Lie To Me

15. Victoria Kimani – Snakes

16. Victoria Kimani Ft. Lady Du & BitterSoul – Roses

