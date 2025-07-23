Child stardom has long been a double-edged sword in Hollywood. While many young actors fade away from the limelight as they grow older, a select few manage to evolve, mature, and flourish into established talents.

Among them is Malcolm-Jamal Warner, who first charmed audiences as Theo Huxtable in 'The Cosby Show'.



Like Warner, several others have redefined their identities in an industry known for being both nurturing and ruthless to its youngest performers.

1. Malcolm-Jamal Warner

Malcolm-Jamal Warner rose to fame as Theo Huxtable in 'The Cosby Show' (1984–1992), earning widespread recognition for his natural comedic timing and charm.

After the show ended, he expanded his career into music, poetry, and directing. He later featired in 'The Resident', 'Reed Between the Lines', and 'Sons of Anarchy'.

2. Tyler James Williams

Tyler James Williams gained fame for playing the young version of comedian Chris Rock in 'Everybody Hates Chris' (2005–2009).

The show made him a household name due to its relatable coming-of-age storytelling and Williams’ comedic talent.

After a few quieter years, he returned to mainstream success with a critically acclaimed role in 'Abbott Elementary', where he won a Golden Globe in 2023. He has also appeared in 'The Walking Dead' and 'Dear White People'.

Tyler James Williams attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

3. Jaden Smith

Jaden Smith made his film debut alongside his father, Will Smith, in 'The Pursuit of Happyness' (2006), showing impressive emotional range at a young age.

He followed it up with 'The Day the Earth Stood Still' and 'The Karate Kid' remake (2010), becoming a young action star.

In recent years, he has shifted focus to music, releasing albums like 'Syre' and 'CTV3', blending rap, alternative, and soul. Jaden is also a fashion innovator and the founder of JUST Water, a sustainable water brand.

Jaden Smith rocks a skirt

4. Zendaya

Zendaya began her career as Rocky Blue on Disney Channel’s 'Shake It Up' (2010–2013), showcasing her dance and acting skills.

As she matured, she took on more serious roles, most notably in 'Euphoria', where she won two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actress.

She also stars in Dune and the 'Spider-Man' franchise, making her a powerhouse in both television and film. In addition to acting, Zendaya is a singer, fashion icon, and producer

Zendaya

6. Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio began acting in commercials before landing a role on 'Growing Pains' (1991).

He gained critical acclaim for 'This Boy’s Life' and 'What’s Eating Gilbert Grape', but it was 'Titanic' (1997) that made him a global superstar.

As an adult, he has taken on challenging roles in films like 'The Revenant' (Oscar win), 'Inception', and 'The Wolf of Wall Street'.

: Leonardo DiCaprio attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

5. Jodie Foster

Jodie Foster's breakout role came in 'Taxi Driver' (1976), where she earned an Oscar nomination at just 14.

She began acting even earlier, appearing in commercials and Disney productions. As an adult, she won two Academy Awards for 'The Accused' and 'The Silence of the Lambs'.

Foster also ventured into directing and producing, with credits like 'Money Monster' and episodes of 'Black Mirror' and 'Orange is the New Black'.

Jodie Foster

6. Neil Patrick Harris

Neil Patrick Harris became famous as the teen doctor in 'Doogie Howser', M.D. (1989–1993). Though he briefly faded from the spotlight, he made a spectacular comeback with 'How I Met Your Mother' as Barney Stinson, earning multiple Emmy nominations.

He’s also a celebrated Broadway performer, having won a Tony for Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Harris is an accomplished host, having led the Tonys, Emmys, and Oscars, and he’s also an author of children’s books and memoirs

Neil Patrick Harris

7. Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus rose to fame as Hannah Montana in the Disney Channel series of the same name (2006–2011), portraying a teenager who lives a double life as a pop star.

She quickly became a sensation among young audiences, releasing music alongside her TV stardom.

As she matured, Miley reinvented herself musically with boundary-pushing albums like 'Bangerz' and 'Plastic Hearts'. Known for her raspy vocals and bold image, she won a Grammy in 2024 for Flowers.

Beyond music, she’s acted in films, voiced characters in animation, and is active in LGBTQ+ and animal rights advocacy.

Miley Cyrus

8. Emma Watson

Emma Watson was cast as Hermione Granger in 'Harry Potter' and the 'Philosopher’s Stone' (2001) at just 10 years old, holding the role through eight films over a decade.

After the series ended, she took a brief break to attend Brown University before returning to film with The Perks of Being a Wallflower and Beauty and the Beast.

Outside of acting, Watson is a committed activist. She was appointed a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador and launched the HeForShe campaign to promote gender equality.

Actress Emma Watson attends the New York special screening of Disney's live-action adaptation 'Beauty and the Beast' on March 13, 2017

9. Daniel Radcliffe

Daniel Radcliffe became globally recognised as the title character in 'Harry Potter' (2001–2011), starting at age 11.

After the franchise ended, he deliberately pursued roles that broke away from Harry’s shadow. His projects include 'The Woman in Black', 'Swiss Army Man', and 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story'.

Daniel Radcliffe

10. Elijah Wood

Elijah Wood started acting in commercials before landing film roles in 'Radio Flyer' and 'The Good Son'. By age 18, he was cast as Frodo Baggins in 'The Lord of the Rings' trilogy, solidifying his legacy in cinematic history.

Post-LOTR, Wood focused on independent films and voice acting. He voiced characters in Happy Feet and 9, and played roles in cult hits like Wilfred and Maniac.

Elijah Wood is that rare breed of film star -- an actor who chose to chase the scripts rather than the big paydays after his early success

11. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez got her start on Barney & Friends before becoming a Disney star on 'Wizards of Waverly Place'.

She transitioned into music with her band Selena Gomez & the Scene before launching a successful solo music career with hits like 'Lose You to Love Me'.

Gomez has also made her mark as an executive producer on '13 Reasons Why' and stars in the hit series 'Only Murders in the Building'.

Selena Gomez attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

12. Christian Bale

Christian Bale's acting career began at age 13 with 'Empire of the Sun' (1987), directed by Steven Spielberg.

He continued to take on intense and transformative roles throughout his career, including 'American Psycho', 'The Machinist', and his iconic turn as Bruce Wayne in 'The Dark Knight' trilogy.

Bale won an Academy Award for 'The Fighter' and is widely praised for his commitment to roles, often undergoing extreme physical changes.

He recently starred in 'Amsterdam' and 'Thor: Love and Thunder'.