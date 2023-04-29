Bahati's 'Fanya Mambo' reignites his reign as kenya's gospel music king! [Pulse Editor's Review]

The title of the song means 'Do Something' in Swahili, and it is an upbeat gospel tune that is sure to get listeners moving. From the well composed lyrics to the in depth video choreography that shouts quality, 'Fanya Mambo' is lit!

Released on Friday April 28 2023, the much hyped tracked dropped exactly a year and four months since Bahati dropped a gospel banger "Wewe Ni Mungu", under 'Love Like This' album.

This was after a pause of over three years since he last released "Bado" featuring Denno in October 2019, just before leaving the gospel industry.

Bahati officially left the gospel industry in 2020, citing the need for his own peace of mind. However, he clarified that leaving gospel did not mean he had abandoned his faith in God.

This decision came after a year of controversy concerning the quality of his gospel music, with some of his fans claiming that it lacked spiritual content.

Bahati’s collaboration with secular artists such as The Kansoul in the song “Kirerembe” raised concerns among some gospel music enthusiasts. They argued that such collaborations went against the genre's spiritual content and mission.

The decision to switch to secular music after leaving the gospel industry stirred mixed reactions from his fans.

Some supported him, while others criticized his move, arguing that he had abandoned his faith and betrayed his gospel music roots.

This latest release is poised to build on the momentum of his previous gospel hits and cement his place in the industry.

“Fanya Mambo” features DK Kwenye Beat, who has also made a comeback after five years of silence.

DK Kwenye Beat was embroiled in a scandal in 2018 that threatened to derail his music career. However, he has since bounced back and is now making a comeback with Bahati in this latest release.

Bahati’s return to the gospel industry with “Fanya Mambo” is an exciting development for his fans and the gospel music industry at large.

With over 230,000 YouTube views and over 2000 comments in less than 24 hours, the song now stands at position three on trending for music on YouTube.

However, since he previously said that he is still rooted in God despite moving to the secular industry, releasing the song might not necessarily mean that he is now officially back to gospel.

Before his departure from the gospel industry, Bahati had released a string of hits that made him a gospel star including.

Mama

Machozi

Barua

Ching Ching

Lala Amka

Lover

Enjoy Bahati's new gospel music!