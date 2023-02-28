Bahati reunites with his daughters in heartwarming father-daughter moment [Photo]

The 'Mambo ya Mhesh' hitmaker took to his Instagram and posted a photo of himself with his two daughters, Mueni and Heaven Bahati.

The photo, which was taken during Heaven Bahati's birthday party, captures a farther daughter's sweet moment.

Pulse Live Kenya

Bahati shared a heartwarming message about teaching his daughters to celebrate each other.

"I have always taught My Daughters how to Celebrate each Other", Bahati captioned the photo.

Diana hints a fall out with Yvette

This post comes after a period of months of fan speculation about the relationship between Bahati's wife, Diana Marua, and Mueni's mother, Yvette Obura.

Fans had noticed that Mueni was not visiting her siblings during school holidays, which they believed was due to tension between the two women.

Pulse Live Kenya

On February 15, Diana Marua hinted at a possible reason why they fell out with Yvette.

Responding to a fan concerned about her relationship with Yvette and questioning her relationship with Yvette and questioned why she was also including Mueni in their beef, Diana implied they might not be on good terms.

Diana noted that Yvette was bitter, ungrateful, and spiteful and told the fan they should not involve Jesus in such matters.

Pulse Live Kenya

Her response sparked further speculation among fans, and many are now wondering what caused the rift between the two families.

Bahati confirms there is no trouble in paradise

In an interview with Eve Mungai on February 25, Bahati revealed that Mueni was not visiting as often because she needed to be close to her mom, not because of any fallout between the two families.

Bahati’s baby mama Yvette Obura hospitalized, Diana gives update Pulse Live Kenya