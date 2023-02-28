ADVERTISEMENT
Bahati reunites with his daughters in heartwarming father-daughter moment [Photo]

Lynet Okumu

Bahati and his daughters share father daughters moments after a fall-out rumour between Diana and Yvette.

Bahati
Bahati

Kenyan singer Bahati has reunited his two daughters, Mueni and Heaven, in cute photos after months of speculations that Mueni was no longer vising her siblings.

The 'Mambo ya Mhesh' hitmaker took to his Instagram and posted a photo of himself with his two daughters, Mueni and Heaven Bahati.

The photo, which was taken during Heaven Bahati's birthday party, captures a farther daughter's sweet moment.

Bahati and his daughters Mueni and Heaven
Bahati and his daughters Mueni and Heaven Pulse Live Kenya

Bahati shared a heartwarming message about teaching his daughters to celebrate each other.

"I have always taught My Daughters how to Celebrate each Other", Bahati captioned the photo.

This post comes after a period of months of fan speculation about the relationship between Bahati's wife, Diana Marua, and Mueni's mother, Yvette Obura.

Fans had noticed that Mueni was not visiting her siblings during school holidays, which they believed was due to tension between the two women.

Diana Marua, Bahati and Yvette Obura
Diana Marua, Bahati and Yvette Obura Pulse Live Kenya

On February 15, Diana Marua hinted at a possible reason why they fell out with Yvette.

Responding to a fan concerned about her relationship with Yvette and questioning her relationship with Yvette and questioned why she was also including Mueni in their beef, Diana implied they might not be on good terms.

Diana noted that Yvette was bitter, ungrateful, and spiteful and told the fan they should not involve Jesus in such matters.

Bahati with his family
Bahati with his family Pulse Live Kenya

Her response sparked further speculation among fans, and many are now wondering what caused the rift between the two families.

In an interview with Eve Mungai on February 25, Bahati revealed that Mueni was not visiting as often because she needed to be close to her mom, not because of any fallout between the two families.

Bahati’s baby mama Yvette Obura hospitalized, Diana gives update
Bahati’s baby mama Yvette Obura hospitalized, Diana gives update Bahati’s baby mama Yvette Obura hospitalized, Diana gives update Pulse Live Kenya

He explained that Mueni was now attending a more convenient school to bond with her mom and that the school was on the same level as the one his other children were attending.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
