Kenya records surge in COVID-19 cases with 29.6pc positivity rate

Kenya has recorded 1,020 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, from a sample of 3,444 raising the country's caseload to 264,727.

In a statement on Monday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new infections take the country’s positivity rate to 29.6 per cent and cumulated tests conducted so far to 2,933,764.

Out of the new patients, 486 are male, whereas 534 are female, with the youngest carrier being a one-year-old child and the oldest aged 95.

Of the new cases, 114 are foreigners while the rest are Kenyans.

Pulse Live Kenya

Distribution

In terms of counties distribution, Nairobi County recorded 669 cases Kiambu 122, Kajiado 42, Kericho 36, Nakuru 18, Tharaka Nithi 17, Kwale 13, Murang’a and Siaya 12 cases each, Meru and Laikipia 8 cases each, Homa Bay, Machakos, Kitui and Migori 7 cases each, Baringo and Kilifi 6 cases each, Garissa 4, Nyeri, Embu and Kakamega 3 cases each, Kisumu, Mombasa and Narok 2 cases each, Trans Nzoia, Kisii, Narok and Makueni 1 case each.

Kenya’s Covid-19 toll still stands at 5,353 after no demise was reported from the virus in the last 24 hours.

Total recoveries now stand at 249,315 after 19 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours with five from the Home-Based and Isolation care programme while 14 patients are from health facilities across the country.

Of the total recoveries, 201,154 are from the Home Based Isolation Care programme while 48,161 are from various hospitals countrywide.

Admitted

A total of 288 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 5,631 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

Sixteen (16) patients are in the ICU, nine of them are on ventilatory support while another seven are on supplemental oxygen. No patients are on observation.

Another 61 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 57 of them in the general wards while four patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Vaccination

CS Kagwe said the ministry has so far administered 8,902,539 Covid-19 vaccines across the country.

Of these, 5,310,496 have been partially vaccinated while 3,592,043 have been fully vaccinated.