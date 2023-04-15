The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle

10 signs your boyfriend is cheating on you, according to AI

Fabian Simiyu

10 signs your boyfriend is cheating on you, according to AI

A young man scrolling through his phone
A young man scrolling through his phone

Cheating in relationships can be a devastating experience, leading to feelings of betrayal, heartache, and mistrust.

While it's never easy to confront the possibility of infidelity in a relationship, it's important to be aware of the signs that a man may be cheating.

If your boyfriend suddenly starts to become very secretive about his phone and computer, this could be a red flag.

ADVERTISEMENT

He may start to password-protect his devices, keep them with him at all times, and even become defensive when you try to use them.

If your boyfriend starts to make excuses to avoid spending time with you or cancels plans at the last minute, this could be a sign that he's cheating.

He may suddenly have a lot of work to do, have to help out a friend or be dealing with personal issues that he can't talk about.

ADVERTISEMENT

If your boyfriend starts to pull away emotionally and physically, this could be a sign that he's cheating. He may stop being affectionate, avoid cuddling or kissing, and become less interested in sex.

If your boyfriend suddenly starts to take more care of his appearance than usual, this could be a sign that he's cheating.

He may start to dress differently, wear cologne more often, or hit the gym more frequently.

ADVERTISEMENT

If your boyfriend starts to lie about small things that don't matter, this could be a sign that he's cheating. He may lie about where he's been, who he's been with, or what he's been doing.

If your boyfriend becomes defensive or angry when you ask him questions about his day or his whereabouts, this could be a sign that he's cheating. He may feel guilty and try to avoid any discussion that could lead to him being caught.

Couple arguing
Couple arguing Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

If your boyfriend starts to hang out with a new group of friends that you don't know, this could be a sign that he's cheating. He may use these new friends as an excuse to spend time away from you or to cover up his infidelity.

If your boyfriend becomes very protective of his privacy and starts to hide things from you, this could be a sign that he's cheating. He may start to close doors when he's on the phone or become very secretive about his emails and text messages.

If your boyfriend starts to become very critical of you, this could be a sign that he's cheating. He may start to pick fights over small things or make you feel bad about yourself in order to justify his infidelity.

ADVERTISEMENT

If your boyfriend starts to become very generous with gifts and money, this could be a sign that he's cheating. He may be trying to make up for his infidelity or trying to keep you from becoming suspicious by showering you with gifts.

Recommended articles

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

10 signs your boyfriend is cheating on you, according to AI

10 signs your boyfriend is cheating on you, according to AI

5 signs of immaturity in a woman

5 signs of immaturity in a woman

10 essential items to get your woman when she is on her period

10 essential items to get your woman when she is on her period

5 significant African traditional accessories your self-care is missing

5 significant African traditional accessories your self-care is missing

Light periods? Here's why women experience these irregularities, remedies

Light periods? Here's why women experience these irregularities, remedies

5 best date nights for her if you're not living together

5 best date nights for her if you're not living together

7 awesome African video games you can play with relatable storylines

7 awesome African video games you can play with relatable storylines

6 foods that can help women get pregnant faster

6 foods that can help women get pregnant faster

Zodiac signs: Check out what your birth month says about you

Zodiac signs: Check out what your birth month says about you

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jalang'o and wife Amina Chao; Mwakideu and wife

7 best dressed celebrity couples who attended Akothee's wedding

Menstrual cramps can be quite painful [Medicalnewstoday]

10 essential items to get your woman when she is on her period

Watermelon

Try these watermelon face recipes for glowing skin

The benefits and downsides of marrying early [Facebook/blackrevolution]

The benefits and downsides of marrying early