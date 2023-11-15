Welcoming a newborn into the world is a joyous occasion, and visiting a new mom and her baby is a thoughtful way to share in the excitement.
10 things to consider when visiting a new mom and baby
Your visit could either make or break the day for the newborn and their mother; therefore, it is important to keep these considerations in mind.
However, it's crucial to approach such visits with sensitivity and consideration. Here are ten things to observe when visiting a new mom with a new baby:
Timing is key
Be mindful of the timing of your visit. New moms may need time to rest, bond with their baby, and establish a routine.
Check-in with the mom beforehand and schedule a visit when it's convenient for her. Do not be too early before they are up and do not also go late into the night when they want to retire after a long day.
Keep it short and sweet
New moms can be exhausted, so keep your visit short. While your excitement is understandable, respecting the need for rest is crucial. Aim for a brief and pleasant visit.
Some also have errands to run with their children and you overstaying could not be great. Do not be that guest who has to be forced to leave.
Bring a thoughtful gift
Please do not go visiting empty-handed, consider bringing a small gift for the new mom. This could be something practical, like diapers or baby wipes, or a treat for her, such as a cosy blanket or a book. Thoughtful gestures go a long way in showing your support.
Also, call and see what the mum needs so that you gift them something they really need.
Observe hygiene
Before holding the baby, make sure to wash your hands thoroughly. Newborns have delicate immune systems, and cleanliness is paramount. Respect any hygiene guidelines the mom may have in place.
Also, ensure you do not wear strong colognes as they can affect the baby, your clothes should also be clean.
Respect personal space
Be mindful of the mom's comfort level with visitors. Some moms may appreciate company, while others may prefer more solitude. Always ask if it's a good time to visit and be understanding if she needs some space.
Be mindful of your health and the new-borns
If you're feeling unwell, it's best to postpone your visit. Newborns are susceptible to infections, and the mom's well-being is equally important. Ensure you're in good health before spending time with the new family.
Offer help
While you're there, offer to help with small tasks. This could include preparing a meal, doing some light housework, or running errands. New moms often appreciate any assistance they can get.
Ask before giving advice
While your intentions may be good, offering unsolicited advice can be overwhelming for a new mom. If she asks for guidance, share your experiences, but always respect her choices.
Understand feeding preferences
If the mom is breastfeeding, be considerate of her privacy. Always ask before entering a room where she may be feeding the baby. If she prefers to use a private space, respect her wishes.
Capture memories respectfully
While it's natural to want photos of the new baby, always ask for permission before taking pictures. Some moms may not be comfortable with their newborn's images being shared on social media, so respect their wishes.
