8 Cars that defined Kenyan drivers [Photos]

Many Kenyans will remember the cars on this list as prominent features in their childhood.

Cars that defined Kenyan drivers

Over the years Kenya has witnessed an increase in the number of cars on the road.

The government enforced a 7 year policy on imported cars meaning a good number of imported cars right now were manufactured in 2014.

However, the roads serve as a canvas on which one is likely to witness the evolution of motor vehicle manufacture from the old models to the new ones.

Car enthusiast Saruni Lenaiyasa curated what in his opinion he described as ‘Cars that Made Kenya’ to represent car models that were popular back then.

Many Kenyans who are past their 20s will remember the cars on this list as prominent features in their childhood.

TOYOTA AE9

The first Kenya uniform as far as cars are concerned. The AE95 was good looking, fuel efficient and tough as nails in pothole filled roads that was the Moi administration. This car held its own and is still quite common back at shags.

TOYOTA AE95
TOYOTA AE95 Pulse Live Kenya

PEUGEOT 404/504/505 S.WAGON

Peugeot cars were a favourite for professionals, civil servants and speed enthusiasts

There were the PSV 504/505 Peugeots that were constantly trying to break the land speed record on their way to either Mombasa or Kisumu from Nairobi or back

It was also a favourite of what we used to call the Flying Squad police unit. If you found yourself in these in the 90's you're going to Nyati House.

PEUGEOT 404/504/505 S.WAGON
PEUGEOT 404/504/505 S.WAGON Pulse Live Kenya

PEUGEOT 504

This was the "Simba" of Africa. Standing on the 5 time, Rally Beating 404, it created its own niche. It was introduced in Kenya in 1968 and was in production till 2004. Outstanding!!! It was the Prado of the 90's, the car of choice for parastatal and company heads.

PEUGEOT 504
PEUGEOT 504 Pulse Live Kenya

SUBARU GC8 WRX

This car started the now vibrant "boy racer" craze in the 2000's. After Colin McRae's 1997 win in the Safari Rally. This was a must-have car for raw speed. It made gold rims & massive cool spoilers and due to its little known status was very very affordable.

SUBARU GC8 WRX
SUBARU GC8 WRX Pulse Live Kenya

TOYOTA HILUX

The single cabin over decades has been the most influential pickup in Kenya's history. Ferried groceries to towns, miraa, mjengo cement & sand and the double cab, a tough dependable family man pickup.

Toyota Hilux
Toyota Hilux Pulse Live Kenya

ISUZU TX DI Tipper

This lorry was and still is the epitome of toughness. Word on the street is Isuzu TX was so tough and rugged that it never seemed to die. This fact affected future ISUZU sales and Isuzu swore to never make another Indestructible.

ISUZU TX DI Tipper
ISUZU TX DI Tipper Pulse Live Kenya

NISSAN MINIBUS (Caravan/Homy)

Any 14 seater ma3 in Kenya, be it a Toyota Hiace or Nissan Caravan/Homy is called a "Nissan" meaning Nissan Caravan did the "Blue band" thing. (All Margarine in Kenya are essentially variants of BB. Eg BB ya Prestige).

NISSAN MINIBUS
NISSAN MINIBUS Pulse Live Kenya

SCANIA BUS F360

The first bus that was "silently powerful" able to comfortably do highway speeds and have car like suspension rather than the common lorry suspension

Night travel with reclining seats & sound sleep was now achievable. Msa, Ksm & Kampla overnight.

SCANIA BUS F360
SCANIA BUS F360 Pulse Live Kenya

