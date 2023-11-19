The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  beauty-and-fashion

9 reasons young men are abandoning vests for other fashion pieces

Amos Robi

Once considered a classic and versatile garment, vests seem to be losing their appeal among the younger generation.

Man wearing a vest
Man wearing a vest

In the ever-shifting landscape of men's fashion, a noticeable trend has emerged — the declining popularity of vests. Once considered a classic and versatile garment, vests seem to be losing their appeal among the younger generation.

In this article, we unravel some of the reasons behind this phenomenon, shedding light on the factors that contribute to more young men ditching vests.

One significant factor behind the decreasing popularity of vests is the overall casualization of men's fashion.

ADVERTISEMENT

In recent times, there's been a noticeable shift toward more relaxed and informal attire. The rise of tech companies with casual dress codes and a general shift away from rigid formality has impacted the demand for vests as a formal or semi-formal wardrobe choice.

The traditional office environment has undergone substantial changes, with many workplaces adopting more casual dress codes. With fewer occasions requiring formal wear, men find themselves reaching less for vests as part of their daily office attire. The rise of remote work and flexible schedules further diminishes the need for formal workwear.

Men today prioritize comfort in their clothing choices. Vests, while stylish, can sometimes be restrictive and less comfortable than other options. The preference for breathable fabrics and looser fits has led to a decline in the popularity of vests, especially in more relaxed settings.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rise of minimalist aesthetics in fashion has led men to gravitate towards simpler, streamlined outfits. Vests, with their additional layer, may not align with the clean and uncluttered look that many individuals are now seeking. This shift towards minimalism also impacts accessory choices, with fewer men opting for vests as part of their ensemble.

Men are exploring alternative ways of achieving a layered look without relying on vests. Cardigans, lightweight jackets, and overshirts have become popular choices for those seeking to add depth to their outfits without the formality associated with vests. These alternatives offer a more relaxed and contemporary feel.

Man wearing a modern vest
Man wearing a modern vest Vests, also known as gilets or body warmers, are another jacket trend this year, according to celebrity wardrobe stylist Pilar Scratch. The sleeveless jacket is typically worn as a layering piece, providing extra warmth. The stylist explained the benefits of being able to wear them in any season, as they offer a number of options in terms of styling and layering. Business Insider USA
ADVERTISEMENT

Cultural and generational shifts play a role in fashion preferences. Younger generations, influenced by changing norms and societal attitudes, often have different perspectives on traditional garments. As preferences evolve, so does the popularity of specific clothing items, including vests.

As fashion landscapes shift towards more casual and relaxed aesthetics, the structured and formal nature of vests may clash with the evolving style preferences of young men. The rise of athleisure and streetwear has ushered in an era where comfort often trumps traditional formality.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pervasive influence of social media shapes fashion trends, with young men often looking to influencers and trendsetters for style inspiration. If influencers and fashion icons are seen embracing alternative layering styles, it can contribute to a decline in the popularity of vests.

Young men today are more experimental and open to diverse fashion statements. This openness leads them to explore a variety of clothing options, and vests may simply be fading into the background as they seek new ways to express their personal style.

Recommended articles

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

9 reasons young men are abandoning vests for other fashion pieces

9 reasons young men are abandoning vests for other fashion pieces

20 best photos from Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi & Woman Rep Betty Maina's ruracio

20 best photos from Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi & Woman Rep Betty Maina's ruracio

6 body organs you can donate while still alive

6 body organs you can donate while still alive

Men: 10 things you should avoid doing to your pregnant partner

Men: 10 things you should avoid doing to your pregnant partner

Here are 6 health benefits of eggs and how many you can eat in a day

Here are 6 health benefits of eggs and how many you can eat in a day

Anticipation grows for Otile Brown & Rayvanny's upcoming show in Mombasa

Anticipation grows for Otile Brown & Rayvanny's upcoming show in Mombasa

10 tips to help you stop stalking your ex

10 tips to help you stop stalking your ex

5 things you shouldn't eat while hungover

5 things you shouldn't eat while hungover

For men: Sex positions that are harmful to the prostate

For men: Sex positions that are harmful to the prostate

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

jeans collection (1)

6 denim/jeans dress ideas to rock for a date

A classy lady shapes an identity that transcends trends [Bella Naija]

7 things to avoid as a classy lady

Behind every great woman is a bra that supports her [Third Love]

7 types of bras every woman should own

Nigerian lady sets new Guinness World Record for longest handmade wig [TheStar]

Nigerian woman sets new Guinness World Record for longest handmade wig