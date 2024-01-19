The sports category has moved to a new website.

3 ways to prevent your black clothes from fading

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

When it comes to maintaining the appearance of our clothes we tend to pay more attention to our white clothes than the black ones, but the black ones are just as delicate as the white ones.

Prevent black clothes from fading

Black clothes can go from bright to dim after washing them once or twice.

Preventing black clothes from fading can help maintain their rich color and prolong their lifespan. Here are three effective ways to prevent fading:

Sort and wash separately:

  • Wash your black clothes separately from lighter-colored garments to avoid color bleeding.
  • Turn your black clothes inside out before washing to minimize friction between the fabric and other items in the laundry.
  • Use a gentle cycle with cold water to prevent excessive wear on the fabric and to retain color vibrancy.
Use cold water and a mild detergent:

  • Wash your black clothes in cold water instead of hot water, as hot water can cause colors to bleed and fade more quickly.
  • Choose a mild detergent specifically designed for dark or black fabrics. These detergents often contain color-protecting agents that help preserve the vibrancy of dark colors.
  • Avoid using too much detergent, as excess detergent can build up on the fabric and contribute to fading.

Air Dry or dry inside out:

  • Line drying or air drying your black clothes is one of the best ways to prevent fading. The heat from the dryer can accelerate color fading, so allowing your clothes to air dry will help retain their dark color.
  • If you prefer using a dryer, tumble dry your black clothes on a low heat setting. Additionally, remove them promptly once the drying cycle is complete to minimize exposure to heat.
  • If you must use a dryer, turn your black clothes inside out before drying. This can help protect the outer surface and minimize friction against other garments.

By following these tips, you can help preserve the color of your black clothes and extend their longevity. Additionally, always check and follow the care instructions on the garment's label for specific recommendations.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

