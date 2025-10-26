Diagnosis & experience behind significant changes in Akothee’s lifestyle

In a personal and emotional reflection on life, Kenyan singer and businesswoman Esther Akoth, popularly known as Akothee has opened up on significant changes in her lifestyle, health challenges and experiences that have changed her approach to life.

Admitting that life slowed her down, the singer unpacked her the true meaning of strength, pace, and purpose in her life, her perspective shifted after recent life-changing experiences.

For a long time, I thought being strong meant pushing through pain, smiling through the storm, showing up no matter what.” Akothee stated in reference to her previous lifestyle.

She has since embraced peace, calmness and silence as she pursues her dreams and noted that her fans might have noticed the significant changes in her lifestyle.

But now I’ve learned that true strength sometimes means stopping, breathing and healing… I can no longer shout, argue, or absorb unnecessary pressure. My peace is now my prescription. My calm is my survival.

Esther Akoth, popularly known as Akothee

The singer added that she is learning to honour her body through intentional actions and steps to promote her overall health and wellbeing.

I’m learning to honour my body, to listen when it whispers instead of waiting for it to scream. I’m cutting off anything that threatens my peace, not out of pride, but out of protection. To everyone who has noticed my silence, it’s not weakness. It’s wisdom.

Health challenges & experiences

Recent health challenges and experiences are behind these drastic changes in the singer’s lifestyle.

Akothee shared that she was diagnosed with severe migraines, uterine fibroids and blood clot, with doctors unable to locate the exact location of the clot.

I was diagnosed with severe migraines, blood clot, and uterine fibroids. They can’t locate where the blood clot is exactly, last time they gave me blood thinner medication, a drug that caused an adverse reaction, I lost consciousness for about three hours. The doctors said it was a case of over-sedation and my body reacted strongly to the medication.

The diagnosis had a profound impact on how looks at life and saw her roll out significant changes with a focus on healing and her well-being.

Reflecting on the inevitability of death, the singer urged anyone who genuinely loves her to appreciate her when she is still alive and able to interact.

If you want to see me, enjoy me now that we can interact, show me the love now. There is no genuine love showed to a dead body if it was never shown while they lived. Death is for the living, so is life.

The mother of five added that when her time comes, she should be buried within 48 hours and should death strike when she is abroad, people should not struggle to bring the body back home.

Well if any of these monsters win or time comes, please burry me in 48 hours. If it finds me abroad, don’t struggle to bring my body back, my children have no energy to attend to guests.

Suspension of all projects

Akothee’s reflections come weeks after she announced break in all projects, citing health challenges.

In an update shared on August 23, 2025, the businesswoman suspended that had seen her juggle a packed schedule including managing her businesses, music, education and charity initiatives that continue to impact lives through her Akothee Foundation.

I am completely drained, and as a result, all projects are suspended until I have regained my energy . There is no pain killer I haven’t taken, Nelly been pumping me with every other multivitamin, energy drinks, etc to get me up and standing for events but yoo. Wapi, Malindi was the climax after that dint leave my bed for two days, just got up today and did my workout then boom the headache again

