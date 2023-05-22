The best and worst-dressed men at the 2023 AMVCA

Here they are:

Tobi Bakre

Best actor winner, Tobi made a strong case for the pink suit and we were taking all the notes. His shoes looked so good too.

Tope Tedela

Another man in pink, sign us up. We love it when men explore their feminine side but the fitting is a 100.

Yemi Cregx

Yemi took a break from suits and we have to say we love his coat.

Neo Akpofure

This free outfit from Neo is one of our favourite outfits on the red carpet, it’s so laid back and gives rich man vibes, it’s also a look we haven’t seen in a while.

Enioluwa Adeoluwa

Eni won best dressed that night and we have to admit we love the fitting, colour and beading of his jacket.`

Akin Faminu

That suit was impeccably made, we were obsessed. Also, the use of two-tones for the fabric, delightful.

Worst dressed

Emmanuel Umoh

The idea was good, but the execution was poor, we just felt he wore a linen skirt and then decided to dress it up with flowers.

Chidi Mokeme

We all love Chidi Mokeme but that jacket was so too big, the trouser too long and the robe was unnecessary.

Kanaga Jnr

Kanaja! That outfit looked like it was twice his size, the draping was too much. He was carrying yards that can sew outfits for another person.

Whitemoney