The best and worst-dressed men at the 2023 AMVCA

Temi Iwalaiye

Men also brought the fashion heat to the AMVCA, who were our best and worst-dressed men?

The best and worst dressed men at the 2023 AMVCA [instagram]
The best and worst dressed men at the 2023 AMVCA [instagram]

Here they are:

Best actor winner, Tobi made a strong case for the pink suit and we were taking all the notes. His shoes looked so good too.

Another man in pink, sign us up. We love it when men explore their feminine side but the fitting is a 100.

Yemi took a break from suits and we have to say we love his coat.

This free outfit from Neo is one of our favourite outfits on the red carpet, it’s so laid back and gives rich man vibes, it’s also a look we haven’t seen in a while.

Eni won best dressed that night and we have to admit we love the fitting, colour and beading of his jacket.`

That suit was impeccably made, we were obsessed. Also, the use of two-tones for the fabric, delightful.

The idea was good, but the execution was poor, we just felt he wore a linen skirt and then decided to dress it up with flowers.

We all love Chidi Mokeme but that jacket was so too big, the trouser too long and the robe was unnecessary.

Kanaja! That outfit looked like it was twice his size, the draping was too much. He was carrying yards that can sew outfits for another person.

There is nothing wrong with wearing a coat, but why does the coat look like a towel?

Temi Iwalaiye

