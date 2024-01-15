The sports category has moved to a new website.

10 silent warning signs you have high blood pressure

Temi Iwalaiye

Do you know you can have a high blood pressure in your 20s? Here's what to look out for.

High blood pressure [blackmenhealth]
High blood pressure, or hypertension, is a condition where the force of blood against arteries is consistently high, damaging blood vessels and organs and increasing the risk of serious health complications.

It's crucial to keep in mind, though, that the lack of symptoms does not imply normal blood pressure. The only surefire method to find out is to schedule routine examinations with your physician.

Common symptoms:

  1. Headaches: High blood pressure may be indicated by a dull, throbbing headache behind your eyes or in the back of your head.
  2. Fatigue or tiredness: Constantly feeling worn out, even after adequate rest, may also be a sign of high blood pressure.
  3. Dizziness: Reduced blood supply to the brain can cause dizziness or lightheadedness, especially when standing up.
  4. Blurred vision: Vision changes, like double or blurry vision, may indicate that your eyes are being affected by high blood pressure.
  5. Bleeding noses: Regular nosebleeds, particularly if they happen without any injuries, may indicate hypertension.
  6. Sleeping issues: If you're experiencing problems going or staying asleep, high blood pressure may be the cause.

Less common symptoms

7. Chest pain, particularly pain that gets worse when you move or are under stress.

8. Heart palpitations or a rapid heartbeat.

9. Breathlessness.

10. Ear ringing.

Keep in mind that not everyone with high blood pressure may exhibit these symptoms; these are merely a few possible indicators. Regular blood pressure checks are the only way to determine for sure if you have high blood pressure.

