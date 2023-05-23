The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

3 things your body is trying to tell you when you yawn

Oghenerume Progress

Yawning is a natural reflex that often occurs involuntarily.

A man yawning
A man yawning

Here are three things your body is trying to tell you when you yawn:

Yawning is contagious. Even thinking about yawning will make you yawn. Reading an article like this might even make you yawn. This means, sometimes when you yawn, your body is telling you "Hey, I just saw someone yawn" or you have been thinking about yawning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from it being contagious, yawning may serve as a means to increase alertness. Yawning has been observed before and after activities that require increased attention or focus, such as during transitions from rest to activity or vice versa.

Thus, if you find yourself yawning during moments of transition or when engaging in mentally demanding tasks, it could be your body's way of preparing and priming your brain for heightened vigilance.

Yawning has also been linked to regulating body temperature. When you yawn, you open your mouth wide and take in a large amount of air. This action helps cool down the brain by introducing cooler air into the nasal passages and sinuses.

ADVERTISEMENT

So far, it has been shown that yawning happens more frequently when ambient temperatures are higher. Therefore, if you find yourself yawning in warm environments or during a bout of fever, it could be your body's way of attempting to regulate your internal temperature.

In addition to the above, yawning is also a way for your body to increase oxygen intake. Basically, people yawn when they are tired, bored or someone else is yawning.

Whether it is your body reacting to someone yawning, or an attempt to regulate body temperature, yawning provides valuable cues about our overall well-being. If you however feel like you are yawning too much and it is affecting your everyday activities, you might want to pay a visit to the doctor.

Recommended articles

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

7 signs of a 'useless man' according to Anerlisa Muigai

7 signs of a 'useless man' according to Anerlisa Muigai

For ladies: 9 important things to do on a first date

For ladies: 9 important things to do on a first date

3 things your body is trying to tell you when you yawn

3 things your body is trying to tell you when you yawn

How to edit WhatsApp messages after sending

How to edit WhatsApp messages after sending

Pooping in the morning? 5 natural ways to make the process smooth

Pooping in the morning? 5 natural ways to make the process smooth

How to download restricted Telegram videos

How to download restricted Telegram videos

4 common gym injuries & how to prevent them

4 common gym injuries & how to prevent them

5 nasty things that happen when you don't wash bedsheets regularly

5 nasty things that happen when you don't wash bedsheets regularly

The best and worst-dressed men at the 2023 AMVCA

The best and worst-dressed men at the 2023 AMVCA

Pulse Sports

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lupita Nyong'o adorns intricate henna design on her bald head

Lupita shares deep significance of her henna-adorned bald head

Man in the washroom

Pooping in the morning? 5 natural ways to make the process smooth

You need to protect your gut health (image used for illustration) [Lunion Suite]

7 ways to heal your gut after taking antibiotics

Checking your BP

5 lifestyle changes that put your blood pressure in check