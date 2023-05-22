The sports category has moved to a new website.

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

4 common gym injuries & how to prevent them

Fabian Simiyu

Understanding common gym injuries and adopting preventive measures can help ensure a safe and productive training experience

An injured leg
An injured leg

Engaging in regular physical activity at the gym is an excellent way to improve fitness, strength, and overall well-being.

However, it is important to be aware of the potential risks and injuries that can occur during workouts.

In the gym, one common injury that individuals often encounter is damage to the rotator cuff, which can result in shoulder pain and limited mobility.

Overhead exercises, in particular, can place excessive pressure on the shoulder joint, potentially leading to tears.

When such an injury occurs, it is crucial to prioritize rest and allow the shoulder to heal properly.

A man working out
A man working out

To minimize the risk of a shoulder injury, it is essential to focus on developing a strong upper body through targeted shoulder movements.

By incorporating exercises that specifically target the shoulder muscles, individuals can enhance the stability and strength of the joint.

These exercises may include shoulder presses, lateral raises, and external rotations, among others.

Knee injuries are indeed quite common in gym settings and can result from a variety of movements.

One specific condition that often arises is called patellofemoral pain syndrome, which involves persistent stress on the knee joint.

Symptoms typically include a dull pain that arises during activities such as squats or stair climbing.

To effectively prevent knee injuries, it is crucial to prioritize proper form and alignment during exercises that place stress on the knees, such as squats and deadlifts.

Knee injury
Knee injury

Maintaining correct posture, including proper alignment of the legs and core stability, helps distribute the load evenly across the knee joint.

This involves engaging the glutes, hamstrings, and quadriceps, which provide support and stability to the knee.

Working with a qualified fitness professional or coach who can provide guidance and ensure proper technique is highly beneficial.

Elbow injuries can indeed occur in the gym, often resulting from lifting weights that are too heavy or performing exercises with improper form.

One prevalent elbow injury is known as tennis elbow or lateral epicondylitis. It manifests as pain and tenderness on the outside of the elbow, which can extend down the arm. Gripping objects may also become challenging.

To effectively prevent elbow injuries, it is essential to prioritize proper technique and form during weightlifting exercises.

Injured elbow
Injured elbow

Maintaining a neutral position of the elbow throughout movements helps distribute the load evenly and minimizes stress on the joint.

This involves avoiding excessive extension or flexion of the elbow and ensuring that the weight is lifted with controlled, smooth movements.

Rushing through repetitions or using momentum can increase the risk of injury, so it is important to perform exercises at a moderate and controlled pace.

In the gym environment, it is crucial to exercise caution and maintain awareness of the potential risks associated with the equipment.

Gym equipment, such as heavy weights and solid machines, can pose hazards if not handled properly.

By adopting a safety-conscious mindset and following a few guidelines, you can significantly reduce the chances of accidents and injuries.

Gym dumbbells for working out
Gym dumbbells for working out

When working with free weights, particularly when putting them down, it is important to be mindful of your surroundings and handle them with care.

Avoid dropping weights on your toes, as this can lead to serious injuries. Instead, focus on maintaining control and lowering the weights in a controlled manner.

If you find yourself struggling to handle the weight safely, it is advisable to seek assistance or opt for a lighter weight that you can manage comfortably.

Fabian Simiyu

