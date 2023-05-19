The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 foods that you should eat if you love going to the gym

Fabian Simiyu

If you're a fitness enthusiast who loves hitting the gym, you know that proper nutrition plays a crucial role in supporting your active lifestyle and optimizing your workouts

A lady having a meal
A lady having a meal

To fuel your workouts and aid in post-exercise recovery, it's essential to focus on consuming the right foods.

While individual nutritional needs may vary, there are five key foods that are generally recommended for gym-goers looking to enhance their performance and achieve their fitness goals.

A man lifting weights at the gym
A man lifting weights at the gym Pulse Live Kenya

These foods provide a combination of essential nutrients, energy, and support for muscle repair and growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Milk, a naturally occurring protein-rich beverage, serves as an excellent supplement to support muscle repair and growth due to its high biological value and essential amino acid content.

With approximately 10g of high-quality protein in a 300ml glass, milk can be a valuable addition to smoothies, milkshakes, or enjoyed on its own.

Its versatility allows it to be utilized effectively both before and after exercise or as an additional source of protein, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals.

A glass of milk
A glass of milk Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: 4 dangers of eating too much sugar to the skin

Milk provides a wide range of benefits beyond its protein content. It contains essential nutrients like carbohydrates, which serve as a readily available energy source, aiding in maintaining optimal performance during workouts.

Over the years, eggs have experienced fluctuating popularity and have been subject to varying opinions regarding their health benefits.

When it comes to nutrition, eggs are often regarded as a highly valuable source of protein.

ADVERTISEMENT

They contain all the essential amino acids required by the human body, making them a complete protein.

Eggs
Eggs Pulse Live Kenya

This high biological value protein found in eggs can be particularly beneficial for active individuals who engage in regular exercise or physical activity.

Protein is essential for muscle repair, growth, and maintenance, making eggs a convenient and effective option to meet your protein needs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oranges and other citrus fruits have long been recognized for their potential benefits in alleviating symptoms of the common cold due to their high vitamin C content.

Oranges are rich in antioxidants that contribute to overall health and well-being. These antioxidants, including vitamin C, play a vital role in protecting the body against oxidative stress caused by intense exercise.

When we engage in physical activities, our bodies produce free radicals, which can lead to cell damage and inflammation.

Oranges
Oranges Pulse Live Kenya

READ: The health benefits of orange peel will make you reconsider disposing it

ADVERTISEMENT

The antioxidants found in oranges help combat these free radicals, aiding in the body's recovery from exercise and reducing exercise-induced oxidative stress.

Moreover, vitamin C found in oranges also plays a significant role in iron absorption. Iron is an essential mineral involved in transporting oxygen throughout the body, including to the muscles during exercise.

Porridge, a warm and comforting breakfast staple, offers more than just a delicious start to your day. It boasts several nutritional benefits that can provide you with sustained energy and support your overall well-being.

One of the notable benefits of porridge is its low-fat content, making it a healthy choice for those mindful of their fat intake.

ADVERTISEMENT
Oat porridge
Oat porridge Pulse Live Kenya

The primary ingredient in porridge, typically oats, is naturally low in fat while being rich in complex carbohydrates, which provide a slow and steady release of energy throughout the morning. This can help keep you feeling satisfied and fueled for a busy day ahead.

When it comes to post-workout nutrition, beans can be a valuable addition to your meal plan, offering a combination of carbohydrates and protein that supports your body's recovery and muscle-building needs.

While individual tolerances may vary, if your stomach can handle it, incorporating beans into your post-workout meals can provide numerous benefits.

ADVERTISEMENT
Beans
Beans Pulse Live Kenya

Beans are a versatile and nutrient-dense food that contains a balance of carbohydrates and protein, making them an excellent option for post-workout nutrition.

Carbohydrates are the body's primary source of energy, and consuming them after a workout helps replenish glycogen stores that were depleted during exercise.

Recommended articles

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

5 foods that you should eat if you love going to the gym

5 foods that you should eat if you love going to the gym

Presenter Ali & wife Medina expecting their first child

Presenter Ali & wife Medina expecting their first child

Will ChatGPT impact critical thinking skills for the youth? [Opinion]

Will ChatGPT impact critical thinking skills for the youth? [Opinion]

How Kenyan chef Maliha plans to beat Hilda's 100-hour cooking record

How Kenyan chef Maliha plans to beat Hilda's 100-hour cooking record

8 Guinness World Records broken by Kenya

8 Guinness World Records broken by Kenya

DIY Recipes: How to make apple cider vinegar at home

DIY Recipes: How to make apple cider vinegar at home

Africa Day celebrations: A journey into Africa's cultural richness

Africa Day celebrations: A journey into Africa's cultural richness

Meet the oldest cover girl of Sports Illustrated magazine

Meet the oldest cover girl of Sports Illustrated magazine

Wedding guest? Here's what you're not to wear

Wedding guest? Here's what you're not to wear

Pulse Sports

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lupita Nyong'o adorns intricate henna design on her bald head

Lupita shares deep significance of her henna-adorned bald head

President Ruto before and after shedding weight

Ruto reveals campaign habit that has caused sudden weight loss

Piercings are a popular form of body art and self-expression, but they also come with the risk of infection if not cared for properly [Credit: Pierced]

5 ways to prevent infection after piercing