5 unique ways to use leftover fruit and vegetable peels

Berlinda Entsie

There are various ways to use leftover fruit and vegetable peels.

Leftover fruit and vegetable peels
Leftover fruit and vegetable peels

It is a known fact that fruit and vegetables are a boon for our bodies. But do you know that their peels too have goodness of their own which can benefit you in a variety of different ways?

There are several ways to put leftover fruit and vegetable peels to good use. Read on to find out how:

  • Whiten you teeth

Rubbing your teeth with the inside of a banana or an orange peel will help reduce the yellow tinge. These peels are rich in magnesium, manganese and potassium and help recharge your tooth enamel, thereby keeping them white and bright.

  • Pest repellent

Orange or lemon peels are a great way to keep pests and insects away. The citrus scent in oranges and lemons make them a natural pest deterrent, thereby keeping roaches and fleas away. Simply place these peels along windows and doorways or in places frequented by pests.

  • Bath soak

Orange and grapefruit peels have a great scent. You can treat yourself further by throwing in some cucumber peels too. While they won’t help you smell good, their cooling properties will soothe dry, flaky or itchy skin. You could also use some fresh lemon peels for an extra boost. They are known to reduce skin discolouration and help perk up skin.

  • Scrub and skin moisturiser
Leftover fruit and vegetable peels can work wonders for your skin’s health, thanks to the antioxidants and other nutrients in them. In addition to helping whiten, exfoliate and cleanse your skin, they also make for good moisturisers. To make your own natural face scrub, dry a few orange peels in the sun for two to three days. Grind them to a coarse powder; mix with plain yoghurt along with some honey. Apply it on your face and neck, leave it on for 15 to 20 minutes, and then scrub it off and rinse your skin with lukewarm water. To moisturise your skin, rub the fleshy part of an avocado, papaya or banana peel on your face.

  • Revive tired eyes

Potato peels contain enzymes and vitamin C, both of which are known to help soothe dark, puffy and tired eyes. Refrigerate a few leftover potato peels in the fridge for around 10 to 15 minutes. Once they are chilled, gently place the peels over and around your eyes. Wash off with cold water after 15 to 20 minutes and enjoy fresher-looking eyes.

Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

