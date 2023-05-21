7 ways to heal your gut after taking antibiotics

Yes, those little wonder pills can sometimes disrupt the delicate balance of good and bad bacteria in your digestive system, leaving you with some unwanted side effects.

Here are seven effective ways to heal your gut and get back to feeling your best after a round of antibiotics.

Embrace probiotics like your gut's best friends

Think of probiotics as the superheroes for your gut. These beneficial bacteria help restore the natural balance in your digestive system.

Incorporate probiotic-rich foods into your diet, such as yogurt, garri, ikokore, wara (local cheese), nunu and so on. Alternatively, you can opt for high-quality probiotic supplements to replenish the good bacteria in your gut.

Nourish your gut with fibre-rich foods

Fibre is like a broom that sweeps away toxins and supports a healthy gut environment. Include plenty of fibre-rich foods like whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and legumes in your meals.

These provide essential nutrients, promote healthy digestion, and keep your gut happy.

Stay hydrated and sip on soothing herbal teas

Hydration is key to maintaining a healthy gut. Drink plenty of water throughout the day to flush out toxins and support proper digestion.

Additionally, sipping on soothing herbal teas like chamomile, peppermint, or ginger can help calm inflammation and aid in the healing process.

Eat fermented foods

Fermented foods are like a party for your gut! They are packed with beneficial bacteria and enzymes that promote a healthy microbiome.

Try incorporating foods like yoghurt, locust beans, pap, ugba, kunu into your diet. These enhance flavour, aid in gut healing, and promote overall well-being.

Include prebiotics in your diet

Prebiotics are the fuel for probiotics, helping them thrive and do their job effectively.

Include prebiotic-rich foods like onions, garlic, leeks, bananas, and asparagus in your meals.

These tasty ingredients provide nourishment to the good bacteria in your gut, allowing them to flourish and restore balance.

Manage stress and prioritise self-care

Did you know that stress can wreak havoc on your gut health? Take time for yourself and engage in stress-reducing activities like meditation, yoga, deep breathing exercises, or a leisurely walk.

By managing stress levels, you'll support a healthy gut environment and aid in the healing process.

Gradually reintroduce healthy foods

After completing your course of antibiotics, gradually reintroducing healthy foods is essential.

Start with easily digestible options like cooked vegetables, soups, and lean proteins.

Slowly incorporate other nutritious foods, paying attention to how your body reacts and making adjustments as needed.

Remember, restoring gut health takes time, so be patient with yourself. By incorporating probiotics, fibre-rich foods, fermented goodies, and practising self-care, you'll be well on your way to a healthier, happier gut.

Take care of your tummy, embrace these tips, and get ready to nourish your gut back to its vibrant self.