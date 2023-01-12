ADVERTISEMENT
7 best foods to eat for breakfast for you to lose weight

Anne Wangechi

Sweet and simple

Weight loss(Africa's Healthy Choices)
Weight loss(Africa's Healthy Choices)

If losing weight is one of your resolutions, then you have to try a little harder. Exercising alone will not shed those pounds. You will have to work on your diet as well. And that means ditching some eating habits and adopting healthier ones.

It’s not going to be easy for sure, but you can do it if you are willing to. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. And do we have to be reminded that every day?

Anyways, if you are looking forward to losing weight, we have made a list of some of the best foods you should be eating for breakfast:

1. Eggs

Eggs(courtesy)
Eggs(courtesy) Shutterstock

Thought eggs are a bad idea for weight loss? Not at all. Studies show that people who eat eggs for breakfast fill fuller all thanks to their protein content. This translates to eating less food later in the day hence boosting weight loss.

2. Yogurt

Mhmm, who said the weight loss diet has to be boring and tasteless. We all love yogurt and yes, you can eat it for breakfast if you want to lose weight. It increases satiety thus reducing hunger levels.

ALSO READ: 5 Foods you should never eat for breakfast

3. Oatmeal

Oat meal(courtesy)
Oat meal(courtesy) ece-auto-gen

Well, this may not be everyone’s cup of tea but as we said, it’s not gonna be a walk in the park. You will have to sacrifice. Oats are full of fiber which keeps you fuller and they also help you burn more calories during workouts.

4. Avocados

See, we promised that it doesn’t have to boring. Who would even think that avos are actually awesome for weight loss? They are rich in fiber and you could add a half of it to your breakfast. Or still make a smoothie.

5. Raspberries

Raspberries(lecreuset)
Raspberries(lecreuset) Breakfast foods for weight loss Pulse Live Kenya

Here’s another one that’s loaded with fiber. Eat a cup of raspberries in the morning and you won’t have to snack after every hour.

6. Green tea

Extensive studies have proved that green tea helps boost metabolism and also promotes fat burning.

7. Nuts

Healthy nuts such as almonds and njugu karanga are rich in proteins, fiber and healthy fats. They are a healthy choice for breakfast that will also help you lose weight.

