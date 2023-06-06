The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

For men: How exercise affects your testosterone levels

Berlinda Entsie

Studies have shown that exercise can affect your testosterone levels.

A man exercising
A man exercising

Testosterone, the main male sex hormone, helps you build muscle and is considered one of the major promoters of muscle growth.

Some exercises can raise your testosterone, while others can lower it. It also depends on the intensity and duration of your workout. Here's how:

Studies found that starting resistance training with large muscle groups, like the chest and glutes, and then focusing on small muscle groups, like the triceps and shoulders, produced the largest testosterone response. Note that no exercise can spike your testosterone levels through the roof. You should not push to an intensity that is beyond your stamina and can lead to injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

Endurance-based exercises, like cardio, can potentially reduce testosterone, according to studies. However, there isn't much logic in focusing on resistance training because you think it raises your testosterone levels. It is important to note that any exercise is beneficial for your general health, maintaining healthy body weight and your T level.

Experts recommend exercising regularly for good health and healthy weight management. This helps in preventing obesity, which is linked to low testosterone levels, as well as other health problems. Workouts can help promote healthy testosterone levels in the long run, so focus on consistently working out every day, instead of a random high-intensity workout for a quick testosterone boost.

ADVERTISEMENT

Studies have found that strength exercises and high-intensity interval training (HIIT), especially weightlifting, can temporarily boost testosterone. The impact on testosterone also depends on the levels of intensity and the volume of work. However, this surge doesn’t last long. Another study found that men may experience a greater and longer rise in testosterone when they do strength training exercises in the evening, compared to in the morning.

Your testosterone levels fluctuate throughout the day. Testosterone levels usually peak in the morning and then in the afternoon. After working out, your testosterone levels may last just 15 minutes or for about an hour. However, after that period, they return to their normal level.

Recommended articles

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

For men: How exercise affects your testosterone levels

For men: How exercise affects your testosterone levels

4 best ways to use rosemary for hair growth

4 best ways to use rosemary for hair growth

NTV's Oliver Mathenge proposes to his bestie during safari getaway [Photos]

NTV's Oliver Mathenge proposes to his bestie during safari getaway [Photos]

5 simple ways to make your first date a pleasant experience

5 simple ways to make your first date a pleasant experience

For couples: Here's how to keep your relationship private

For couples: Here's how to keep your relationship private

Alikiba's WRC Safari Rally concert to kick off Kenyan tour

Alikiba's WRC Safari Rally concert to kick off Kenyan tour

Uhuru graces Crown Prince's one-of-a-kind royal wedding [Photos]

Uhuru graces Crown Prince's one-of-a-kind royal wedding [Photos]

Pastor Gachagua opens up about past battle with mental health

Pastor Gachagua opens up about past battle with mental health

9 practical money management tips every young person should know

9 practical money management tips every young person should know

Pulse Sports

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

sperme-spermatozoides

For men: 7 everyday foods that help fight low sperm count

Men should pee sitting, new study shows [istockphoto]

Study shows men have been peeing wrong; they ought to sit and not stand

Washed panties

Menstrual hygiene: Here's how to wash your period panties properly

Pastor Dorcas Gachagua speaks at Mount Kenya University on June 2, 2023

Pastor Gachagua opens up about past battle with mental health