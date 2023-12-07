The sports category has moved to a new website.

Some common causes of coarse palms and how to soften them

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Coarse palms can be caused by a variety of factors, and addressing the underlying cause is key to effectively softening them.

Common causes of coarse palms
Common causes of coarse palms

Here are some common causes and tips on how to soften coarse palms:

Cause: Lack of moisture can lead to dry and coarse skin.

Solution: Use a good quality moisturizer regularly, especially after washing your hands. Look for products containing ingredients like shea butter, glycerin, or hyaluronic acid.

Cause: Exposure to extreme weather conditions, such as cold winter air or hot, dry climates, can contribute to coarse palms.

Solution: Wear protective gloves in extreme weather to shield your hands from harsh elements. Apply a thick moisturizer before going to bed.

Cause: Washing hands frequently with harsh soaps can strip away natural oils.

Solution: Use a mild, moisturizing soap and avoid hot water. Pat your hands dry instead of rubbing, and apply a moisturizer immediately after washing.

Cause: Contact with harsh chemicals, like cleaning agents, can contribute to rough hands.

Solution: Use gloves when handling chemicals. After exposure, wash your hands thoroughly and apply a soothing, moisturizing cream.

Cause: Lack of sufficient water intake can result in dry and coarse skin.

Solution: Stay hydrated by drinking an adequate amount of water throughout the day. Hydrated skin is more supple

Cause: Prolonged exposure to the sun can lead to dry and coarse skin.

Solution: Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen on your hands when exposed to the sun. Reapply as needed, especially after washing.

Cause: As we age, our skin tends to lose moisture and elasticity.

Solution: Use anti-aging hand creams that contain ingredients like retinol, hyaluronic acid, and collagen to improve skin texture and hydration.

Cause: Inadequate intake of essential nutrients, like vitamins and minerals, can affect skin health.

Solution: Ensure a balanced diet rich in vitamins A, C, and E, as well as omega-3 fatty acids. Consider taking supplements if needed.

Cause: Certain medical conditions, like eczema or psoriasis, can result in rough skin.

Solution: Consult a dermatologist for proper diagnosis and treatment. They may recommend specific creams or ointments to address the underlying condition.

In addition to these tips, you can also use natural remedies like olive oil, coconut oil, or aloe vera gel to moisturize and soften your palms. Regular exfoliation with a gentle scrub can also help remove dead skin cells and promote smoother hands.

Nelly and Ashanti expecting first child after rekindling their on-and-off love life

Some common causes of coarse palms and how to soften them

Kibera food vendor makes an offer to French YouTuber after overcharging him

4 things I wish I knew before getting Botox for the first time

5 major differences between UTI and STI

5 ways garlic can improve vaginal health

Make the perfect fruit cake using wine

5 tips to celebrate a low-budget Christmas

Netizens slam Kibera food vendor who sold French vlogger ugali-matumbo for Sh1,000

