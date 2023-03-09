What to drink the morning after a wild night of partying and drinking

Many people find that after a night of drinking, they suffer from a terrible hangover the next day.

A hangover is a term used to describe exhaustion, thirst, weakness, headaches, stomach discomfort, muscle pains, nausea, vertigo, sensitivity to light and sound, anxiety, irritability, perspiration, and elevated blood pressure after drinking too much alcohol.

ADVERTISEMENT

Try this coconut water, lemon, ginger root, and orange juice combination for a hangover cure.

This recipe can help with your dehydration and ensure that you get enough vitamins throughout the day.

All you need is;

Two oranges

One-inch-long ginger

One lemon

50 ml of coconut water

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

When orange juice is digested, it has an acid-neutralizing action and provides potassium to the body to help maintain normal fluid levels in our cells.