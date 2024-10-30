5 hacks that will help you earn big, rule every room

Whether it’s in the workplace, on social media, or navigating daily life, these go-getters have a unique spark that keeps them winning.

The best part? You can borrow some of their strategies to level up your own game. Here are the key ingredients that make go-getters shine.

Why Infinix HOT 50i is every content creator’s must-have tool Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Confidence is everything!

Go-getters walk into any space and own it. They’re not waiting for permission to be there, they know they belong.

This confidence extends beyond appearances; it’s about knowing their worth. They understand what they bring to the table and are not afraid to ask for it.

They also recognise the power of their voice and the reach of their platforms, which they use to drive conversations.

Having the right tools

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s the ultimate secret: go-getters know that staying on top requires the right tools. In a world where everything moves at lightning speed, having a reliable device is essential.

That’s why investing in gadgets that work as smart as you do is key. One such device? The Infinix HOT 50i, designed to meet the needs of today’s creators and influencers.

Why Infinix HOT 50i is every content creator’s must-have tool Pulse Live Kenya

Why the Infinix HOT 50i is every content creator’s must-have

Sleek design

ADVERTISEMENT

First impressions matter, and go-getters know it. With an ultra-slim profile of just 8.1mm and a lightweight 184g build, the Infinix HOT 50i is not only easy to carry but also a stylish statement.

Whether Titanium Grey, Sleek Black, or the playful Dreamy Purple, this phone reflects personality in a way that stands out.

Why Infinix HOT 50i is every content creator’s must-have tool Pulse Live Kenya

Durability

Content creation doesn’t always happen in a controlled studio. The Infinix HOT 50i’s IP54 dust and splash resistance means it can handle real-life situations.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the Wet & Greasy Touch feature, the phone remains responsive even with damp or oily hands.

Plus, it has a TÜV SÜD 48-Month Fluency Certification, ensuring smooth performance that lasts for more than four years

Battery life

Nothing kills the vibe faster than a dying battery. Thankfully, the Infinix HOT 50i has a powerful battery that provides up to 11.9 hours of TikTok, 14.2 hours of WhatsApp, or 9.5 hours of gaming.

And when you need a quick charge, the 18W FastCharge gets you back on track quickly. With Bypass Charging, power goes straight to the mainboard for seamless gaming or streaming’

ADVERTISEMENT

Why Infinix HOT 50i is every content creator’s must-have tool Pulse Live Kenya

Sound & visuals

Go-getters know how to stand out, just like the HOT 50i’s dual speakers that deliver 300% volume clarity.

The 6.7-inch punch-hole display with a 120Hz refresh rate makes every interaction smooth and vibrant, while the 48MP camera captures stunning photos with modes like Super Night, Portrait, Panorama, Slow Motion, and more.

Portrait Beauty Mode adds a flawless touch to every selfie, perfect for content creators.

ADVERTISEMENT

AI-Powered for today’s world

Imagine having a personal assistant in your pocket. With ASK AI, the HOT 50i provides summaries, helps with content creation, and even answers questions on the go, making it easier to stay productive without breaking a sweat.

Why Infinix HOT 50i is every content creator’s must-have tool Pulse Live Kenya

Reliable connectivity & lighting

In emergencies or low-light situations, the HOT 50i’s 5m LED Flashlight offers reliable illumination.

ADVERTISEMENT

Its Super Wi-Fi feature boosts connectivity by up to 200%, ensuring faster, more stable connections whenever you’re streaming or posting.