The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle

CityBlue Hotels partners with National Museums of Kenya to launch night tours

Denis Mwangi

The National Museums of Kenya (NMK), in collaboration with CityBlue Hotels, has unveiled night tours at the facility.

CityBlue Hotels partners with National Museums of Kenya to launch night tours
CityBlue Hotels partners with National Museums of Kenya to launch night tours

The night tours will offer visitors an exclusive, after-hours experience, allowing them to explore NMK’s cultural treasures in an intimate and immersive way.

The launch marks a significant milestone in enhancing the country’s cultural tourism offerings.

Speaking at the event, Jameel Verjee, Founder & CEO of CityBlue Hotels, emphasised the unique role NMK plays in preserving Kenya’s living cultural and natural heritage.

CityBlue Hotels partners with National Museums of Kenya to launch night tours
CityBlue Hotels partners with National Museums of Kenya to launch night tours CityBlue Hotels partners with National Museums of Kenya to launch night tours Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

“As CityBlue, we are proud to be part of NMK’s journey in heritage preservation. NMK manages a vast collection of regional museums, monuments, and sites of both national and international importance, and we are honoured to support the mission of contributing to the conservation and development of our nation’s rich cultural heritage,” he said.

Edwin Abonyo, Chair of NMK’s Board of Directors, expressed gratitude to CityBlue Hotels for their commitment to supporting heritage tourism.

“CityBlue Hotels has been a steadfast supporter of NMK’s cultural initiatives. Their partnership reflects their dedication to enhancing the visitor experience, expanding NMK’s reach, and offering new opportunities for guests to delve deeper into Kenya’s heritage in a more engaging and intimate setting,” said Abonyo.

Abonyo also highlighted that this partnership will help reshape the perception of museums as places only for students.

“Through this collaboration, we aim to reach a broader audience and offer dynamic cultural experiences. The partnership will focus on several areas, including the preservation and conservation of heritage, cultural exchange, educational opportunities, joint exhibitions, and revenue generation," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prof. Mary Gikungu, Director General of NMK, also spoke at the launch, lauding the collaboration as a transformative step in NMK’s engagement with the private sector.

“This partnership with CityBlue Hotels aligns with NMK’s mission to conserve Kenya's cultural heritage and biodiversity. Together, we will create a unique experience for our visitors, and this collaboration will undoubtedly enhance NMK's story,” she said.

Prof. Gikungu emphasised the exclusivity of the Museum Night Tours, designed to offer an uninterrupted exploration of NMK’s galleries, which include the Hall of Kenya, Great Hall of Mammals, Human Origins, Birds of East Africa, and the Contemporary Art Galleries, among others.

CityBlue Hotels partners with National Museums of Kenya to launch night tours
CityBlue Hotels partners with National Museums of Kenya to launch night tours CityBlue Hotels partners with National Museums of Kenya to launch night tours Pulse Live Kenya

Visitors will also experience the Cradle of Humankind gallery in an intimate setting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Complementing the night tours will be refreshments and live entertainment featuring traditional cultural dancers, creating a vibrant Nairobi nightlife atmosphere at the museum.

The tours will be available through advance bookings for groups of ten or more, providing a personalised experience.

In addition to the Museum Night Tours, NMK will continue to offer a variety of other services such as venues for hire for concerts, conferences, corporate product launches, weddings, photo sessions, and staff parties.

Recommended articles

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

CityBlue Hotels partners with National Museums of Kenya to launch night tours

CityBlue Hotels partners with National Museums of Kenya to launch night tours

Why hospitals have unique uniforms for patients, reasons they are baggy

Why hospitals have unique uniforms for patients, reasons they are baggy

7 tips to master phone etiquette in public spaces

7 tips to master phone etiquette in public spaces

4 unique differences between the Ethiopian & Gregorian calendars

4 unique differences between the Ethiopian & Gregorian calendars

Took my kibanda appetite to a 15-course fine dining event & learned the hard way

Took my kibanda appetite to a 15-course fine dining event & learned the hard way

Sofiya Nzau to represent Kenya at prestigious cultural fest in Algiers

Sofiya Nzau to represent Kenya at prestigious cultural fest in Algiers

Before you go public with your relationship, read this!

Before you go public with your relationship, read this!

3 reasons mayut wa Kenya wanadominate list

3 reasons mayut wa Kenya wanadominate list

Meet the smartest family in the world - Every family member is a genius

Meet the smartest family in the world - Every family member is a genius

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

'Mwaki' singer Sofiya Nzau

Sofiya Nzau to represent Kenya at prestigious cultural fest in Algiers

An AI-generated image of a lively scene depicting a black Kenyan man laughing loudly while using his smartphone, surrounded by a group of Kenyan people in a social gathering

7 tips to master phone etiquette in public spaces

An AI-generated image of a man lying in a hospital bed

Why hospitals have unique uniforms for patients, reasons they are baggy

Master Cook competition fine dining experience

Took my kibanda appetite to a 15-course fine dining event & learned the hard way