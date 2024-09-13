The launch marks a significant milestone in enhancing the country’s cultural tourism offerings.

Speaking at the event, Jameel Verjee, Founder & CEO of CityBlue Hotels, emphasised the unique role NMK plays in preserving Kenya’s living cultural and natural heritage.

CityBlue Hotels partners with National Museums of Kenya to launch night tours Pulse Live Kenya

“As CityBlue, we are proud to be part of NMK’s journey in heritage preservation. NMK manages a vast collection of regional museums, monuments, and sites of both national and international importance, and we are honoured to support the mission of contributing to the conservation and development of our nation’s rich cultural heritage,” he said.

Edwin Abonyo, Chair of NMK’s Board of Directors, expressed gratitude to CityBlue Hotels for their commitment to supporting heritage tourism.

“CityBlue Hotels has been a steadfast supporter of NMK’s cultural initiatives. Their partnership reflects their dedication to enhancing the visitor experience, expanding NMK’s reach, and offering new opportunities for guests to delve deeper into Kenya’s heritage in a more engaging and intimate setting,” said Abonyo.

Abonyo also highlighted that this partnership will help reshape the perception of museums as places only for students.

“Through this collaboration, we aim to reach a broader audience and offer dynamic cultural experiences. The partnership will focus on several areas, including the preservation and conservation of heritage, cultural exchange, educational opportunities, joint exhibitions, and revenue generation," he added.

Prof. Mary Gikungu, Director General of NMK, also spoke at the launch, lauding the collaboration as a transformative step in NMK’s engagement with the private sector.

“This partnership with CityBlue Hotels aligns with NMK’s mission to conserve Kenya's cultural heritage and biodiversity. Together, we will create a unique experience for our visitors, and this collaboration will undoubtedly enhance NMK's story,” she said.

Prof. Gikungu emphasised the exclusivity of the Museum Night Tours, designed to offer an uninterrupted exploration of NMK’s galleries, which include the Hall of Kenya, Great Hall of Mammals, Human Origins, Birds of East Africa, and the Contemporary Art Galleries, among others.

Visitors will also experience the Cradle of Humankind gallery in an intimate setting.

Complementing the night tours will be refreshments and live entertainment featuring traditional cultural dancers, creating a vibrant Nairobi nightlife atmosphere at the museum.

The tours will be available through advance bookings for groups of ten or more, providing a personalised experience.