RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle

When First Daughter Diana gave Sauti Sol’s Bien, wife a memorable love experience

Samson Waswa

She might have suffered misfortunes of her own with love and romance in recent times, but Ugandan First Daughter Diana Kayaremera Museveni knows no bounds when it comes to curating top-drawer unforgettable romantic experiences for couples, in the field of tourism and travel.

Diana Kyaremera hosted Bien and Chiki for a memorable Valentine's experience

The 44-year-old owns and serves as CEO of a luxury travel company named Age Safaris in Kampala.

Weeks ago, she played host to Kenyan artist Bien-Aime Baraza of the award-winning boy band Sauti Sol and his Nigerian wife Chiki Kuruka who were in Uganda for a Valentine's getaway.

Bien and his lover Chiki had an amazing experience pulse uganda
The couple's luxury date at the Gaba-based Devine Resort& Spa, kicked off with an exchange of flowers according to a video shared by Diana.

Devine Resort is a high-end spot located in Gaba on the shores of Lake Victoria pulse uganda

Then followed an afternoon boat cruise on Lake Victoria and later a beautifully arranged candlelit dinner in the evening on the lake shores.

The lovebirds crowned the night by lighting sky lanterns, a common practice during weddings and marriage anniversaries in some cultures.

The couple lit sky lanterns to celebrate their love pulse uganda

Diana in an Instagram post showed how proud she was that they pulled off this experience for the Kenyan celebrated vocalist and his partner.

We were so happy to curate this trip for (Bien) and his lovely wife Chiki Kuruka. So proud of my team at Age Safais for making this experience possible” Diana posted.

Bien and his wife Kurika, a fitness trainer have been together for four years, having tied the knot in the early 2020s.

See the video below

Samson Waswa is a reporter covering all topics in the entertainment world as well as political and current affairs.

