When First Daughter Diana gave Sauti Sol’s Bien, wife a memorable love experience

The 44-year-old owns and serves as CEO of a luxury travel company named Age Safaris in Kampala.

Weeks ago, she played host to Kenyan artist Bien-Aime Baraza of the award-winning boy band Sauti Sol and his Nigerian wife Chiki Kuruka who were in Uganda for a Valentine's getaway.

A romantic experience for the Kenyan singer

The couple's luxury date at the Gaba-based Devine Resort& Spa, kicked off with an exchange of flowers according to a video shared by Diana.

Then followed an afternoon boat cruise on Lake Victoria and later a beautifully arranged candlelit dinner in the evening on the lake shores.

The lovebirds crowned the night by lighting sky lanterns, a common practice during weddings and marriage anniversaries in some cultures.

Diana in an Instagram post showed how proud she was that they pulled off this experience for the Kenyan celebrated vocalist and his partner.

“We were so happy to curate this trip for (Bien) and his lovely wife Chiki Kuruka. So proud of my team at Age Safais for making this experience possible” Diana posted.

Bien and his wife Kurika, a fitness trainer have been together for four years, having tied the knot in the early 2020s.

