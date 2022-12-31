8 different types of people on New Years' eve

With many celebrations happening on this night, here are different people you’ll encounter;

The resolution maker

They will endlessly talk about how the New Year is going to be a game-changer for them. These are the ‘new year new me’ people.

They’ll talk about going to the gym, cutting off toxic friends and partners, quitting alcohol, reading books and the list goes on and on. However, these are the same people who will give up on their resolutions not much more than a month later into the new year.

The time keeper

They always have a stopwatch in hand, monitoring every second that passes. The closer it gets to midnight the more excited they get. They never stop reminding their friends how much time they’ve left until midnight. Even if you fall asleep, these are the people who will wake you up so you don’t get left behind as people do the crossover.

The sleeper

They are never interested in the night's events, staying up late, or watching fireworks. Sleep is important to them and by 9:00 pm they’ll be in bed.

These are the kind of people who step into a new year calm, and relaxed, without making a fuss or much drama. To them the new year isn’t a big deal, it’s just another normal day for them.

The midnight kisser

It’s important they cross over the new year with someone to kiss in order to start off the year with good lovey-dovey vibes. It doesn’t matter if they are in a relationship, but as long as they kiss someone, they are good to go. Starting a new year alone to them is a crime and a bad omen.

The drunk one

They never get to the next year sober. In fact, they started drinking their troubles away the day before. They always invite their friends for drinks stating that no one needs to start a new year sadly.

If they get out of control, they’ll start talking about the breakups they experienced and all the low moments of the year. Some of them will go ahead and either puke too much, disclose secrets or become philosophers on spiritual and scientific matters.

The crier

They get very emotional, especially after reflecting on the previous year. Most of these people are triggered by alcohol. You will always find them next to someone who’s trying to rub their back while encouraging them with some sweet words.

The one who can’t believe it’s the end of the year

They’ll keep reminding others that it’s unbelievable how the year has come to an end yet it just started the other day. Most of the time they are usually in disbelief trying to come to terms with how fast things have been happening. They need a minute to process everything.

The dramatic one

There’s always that person in a group who will always get into a fight or be involved in a serious accident on New Year's, like someone hitting their head with a bottle.