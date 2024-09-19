With UK-based Kenyan artist Degs headlining the show, the event has already generated massive buzz, selling out pre-sale tickets in record time.

Jungle Culture: Pioneering drum & bass scene in Kenya

Jungle Culture, co-founded by Balter Sensei and Nduta, was born out of a passion for drum and bass and a desire to bring the genre to Kenya, where it had previously lacked local support.

“When we started Jungle Culture Kenya, we didn’t know what to expect,” the founders explained.

Rather than waiting for opportunities, they decided to create a platform themselves. This bold move has led to a movement that is now reshaping the musical landscape in the region, offering a fresh and energetic new experience to local fans.

The Kenyan way: Jungle Culture ushers in new era for drum, bass in East Africa Pulse Live Kenya

Degs’ return to Kenya

For Degs, headlining The Kenyan Way holds special significance. Having already headlined another event for Jungle Culture earlier this year in Januray, he returns to Nairobi with immense pride.

“Kenya is a part of my heritage,” Degs shared, highlighting how performing in Nairobi is always unique compared to European audiences.

Kenyan crowds, he says, bring a warmth and energy that makes performing in the country feel truly special.

Degs is especially excited to collaborate with Nairobi-based vocalist Kare during this performance, infusing a Kenyan flavour into his music.

Known for blending U.K. drum and bass with influences from hip-hop, R&B, soul, and African rhythms, Degs is confident his sound will resonate with local listeners.

The Kenyan way: Jungle Culture ushers in new era for drum, bass in East Africa Pulse Live Kenya

Jungle Culture: A growing movement

The rapid growth of Jungle Culture’s events has taken even the organisers by surprise. Balter Sensei and Nduta credit the success to a combination of affordable ticket pricing and the increasing appeal of drum and bass among Kenyan music fans.

The event is set to feature a 100% local DJ lineup, offering a blend of locally produced tracks, mashups, and popular Kenyan tunes, all set to the heavy basslines and fast-paced beats that define the genre.

The founders view The Kenyan Way as a significant milestone for drum and bass in Kenya, with the potential to embed the genre firmly within the country’s musical fabric.

“We’re starting to see this genre become a part of our society’s musical landscape,” says Balter Sensei. The long-term vision is to create a sustainable space where Kenyan artists can thrive and make a living from drum and bass.

The Kenyan way: Jungle Culture ushers in new era for drum, bass in East Africa Pulse Live Kenya

Bright future for Kenyan talent

Degs shares Jungle Culture’s passion for uplifting local talent. He sees The Kenyan Way as more than just a performance—it's an opportunity to spotlight Kenyan talent on the global stage.

“The potential is endless,” Degs noted, expressing his hope that this movement will continue to grow and provide local artists with the platform they deserve.

With his performance, Degs aims to show that Kenyan artists have the potential to make a significant impact internationally, while helping to push the drum and bass genre to exciting new heights in East Africa.

Building excitement ahead of 'The Kenyan Way' event

As the event date approaches, the promotional campaign for The Kenyan Way is in full swing, with fans eagerly awaiting a series of pre-event activities.

With a packed lineup, exciting local collaborations, and an immersive, jungle-inspired atmosphere, The Kenyan Way promises to be a defining moment for the Kenyan music scene.