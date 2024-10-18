The sports category has moved to a new website.

Week of Italian Language: Jackie Matubia to bring 'My Brilliant Friend' novel to life

Lynet Okumu

Elena Ferrante’s 'My Brilliant Friend' , is a best-selling novel, which The Times has called 'the book of the century: It is a story of female friendship from a Naples ghetto, exploring power, who holds it, how it is won and lost

Jackie Matubia
Jackie Matubia

Renowned Kenyan actress and digital content creator, Jackie Matubia, will be the highlight of this year's Italian Language Week in Kenya, captivating audiences with her reading of Elena Ferrante's iconic novel, 'My Brilliant Friend'.

The event, set for October 19, 2024 at the Kenya National Library, brings together Italian literature and Kenyan talent in a unique cross-cultural celebration.

Matubia, known for her dynamic presence and talent, will breathe life into Ferrante’s narrative of a complex friendship between two girls growing up in post-war Naples.

As part of the week-long celebration that began on October 17, her role in leading the reading is expected to draw a broad audience of literary lovers, from both Italian enthusiasts and Kenyan fans of her work.

Actress Jackie Matubia
Actress Jackie Matubia Pulse Live Kenya

The Italian Language Week is a global event that aims to promote the Italian language and its rich cultural history.

This year’s theme, 'Italian and the Book: The World Between the Lines', focuses on the literary landscape of Italy and its influence on the world.

Held in over 100 countries, this event in Kenya is being organised by the Embassy of Italy in collaboration with the Italian Institute of Culture in Nairobi.

FROM LEFT Voice artist, Wakio Mzenge; Cellist, Masala Sefu; The Ambassador of Italy, HE Roberto Nataliand jazz musician, Olmo Chittò at Ukumbi Mdogo at the closing of 'Found in Translation' literary event
FROM LEFT Voice artist, Wakio Mzenge; Cellist, Masala Sefu; The Ambassador of Italy, HE Roberto Nataliand jazz musician, Olmo Chittò at Ukumbi Mdogo at the closing of 'Found in Translation' literary event FROM LEFT Voice artist, Wakio Mzenge; Cellist, Masala Sefu; The Ambassador of Italy, HE Roberto Nataliand jazz musician, Olmo Chittò at Ukumbi Mdogo at the closing of 'Found in Translation' literary event Pulse Live Kenya

As Kenya continues to build ties with Italy in the fields of art, culture, and education, the Italian Language Week has become an important annual celebration, bringing together two diverse cultural heritages.

The Ambassador of Italy, H.E. Roberto Natali, has highlighted how Italian language and literature have long captivated readers around the world, with a rich tapestry of works that span centuries and genres.

"Every year, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Italy organises a week of Italian language in the world... We are happy to do this in Nairobi Kenya. It is a way of strengthening and reinforcing our relations and mutual knowledge.

"From Dante Alighieri's monumental "Divine Comedy" to the modern narratives of Italo Calvino and Elena Ferrante, Italian authors have contributed to literary movements and inspired countless writers," said the Ambassador of Italy, HE Roberto Nataliand.

Over the years, the Italian Language Week has grown in popularity among Kenyans, thanks in part to the increased teaching of Italian in Kenyan universities, such as Kenyatta University, Tangaza University, and Embu University.

Italian literature and language are gaining recognition, supported by the Italian Institute of Culture in Nairobi, which offers language courses to foster educational and cultural exchange.

"For Kenyans who are interested in learning or language should contact us. We are happy to have more Kenyans pick it up", the Ambassador said.

The Ambassador of Italy, HE Roberto Nataliand at Ukumbi Mdogo at the closing of 'Found in Translation' literary event
The Ambassador of Italy, HE Roberto Nataliand at Ukumbi Mdogo at the closing of 'Found in Translation' literary event The Ambassador of Italy, HE Roberto Nataliand at Ukumbi Mdogo at the closing of 'Found in Translation' literary event Pulse Live Kenya
Learning Italian not only unlocks access to a wealth of culture, history, and art but also offers significant advantages in various professional fields, particularly in fashion, design, and hospitality, where Italy excels as a global leader.

After the book reading session, the day will continue with the ÉKSTASI Transcultural Storytelling event at Fort Jesus in Mombasa, starting at 8:00 pm.

This artistic project blends music and poetry to celebrate the global interconnectedness of cultures. ÉKSTASI presents a vibrant mix of sound and storytelling that crosses both space and time, creating a unique experience.

Among the international artists taking part is the renowned soprano Patrizia Cigna, alongside other talented performers from around the world.

Lynet Okumu, a Masinde Muliro University graduate, is a skilled journalist who blends storytelling with creativity, covering entertainment, lifestyle, business, and health, crafting narratives that resonate deeply with the audience.

