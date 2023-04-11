The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Tusker Fest Meru event: A night of music, creativity & celebration!

Lynet Okumu

Wakadinali, Maandy and Runboy 254 headlined the packed Tusker Fest held at Checkmate Lounge in Meru

Wakadinali on stage during the Tusker Fest event in Meru
Wakadinali on stage during the Tusker Fest event in Meru

Tusker Fest took Meru by storm during the Easter weekend with a night of music, creativity, and celebration of Kenyan culture.

Held at Checkmate Lounge on April 5, 2023, the event provided a platform for emerging musicians and creatives to showcase their talents and connect with fans.

Tusker Fest is a popular party circuit that celebrates Kenya's rich musical talent and creativity through food and music.

Wakadinali on stage during the Meru Tusker Fest
Wakadinali on stage during the Meru Tusker Fest Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Tusker partners with Wakadinali for Kenya's biggest Easter festival

The Meru event was the second edition of the Tusker Fest party circuit, following a successful first edition in Kisumu the previous weekend.

The event was headlined by the rap trio Wakadinali and featured performances by Maandy, Runboy 254, and DJ Gibbz Tha DaqChild.

The crowd was on their feet throughout the night, enjoying the high-energy performances and electrifying sets by the artists.

ADVERTISEMENT

MC Emmah kept the vibes and energy flowing throughout the night, ensuring that the audience had a memorable experience.

Scar Mkadinali, a member of the Wakadinali rap group on stage-min (1)
Scar Mkadinali, a member of the Wakadinali rap group on stage-min (1) Pulse Live Kenya

Tusker Brand Manager, Catherine Twesigye, was thrilled with the event's success, saying that the performances were incredible, and the crowd's response to the artists and music was amazing.

Tusker Fest is a unique platform that provides an opportunity for local musicians and creatives to showcase their talent and connect with their fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event has become a major highlight on Kenya's social calendar this month, with the Meru event setting the bar high for upcoming Tusker Fest events in Eldoret, Nairobi, and Mombasa.

With Tusker Fest, the country is not only celebrating it's culture but also supporting the growth of the creative industry by giving upcoming artists a chance to showcase their talents.

The event is an excellent opportunity for artists to network with industry players, build their fan base, and gain exposure.

Recommended articles

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Tusker Fest Meru event: A night of music, creativity & celebration!

Tusker Fest Meru event: A night of music, creativity & celebration!

Carolina Carlz reveals meaning behind her newborn's name; Atlas

Carolina Carlz reveals meaning behind her newborn's name; Atlas

7 best dressed celebrity couples who attended Akothee's wedding

7 best dressed celebrity couples who attended Akothee's wedding

'Dance your disease', an African ritual for healing mental illness

'Dance your disease', an African ritual for healing mental illness

5 simple tips to get back on track at work after a long Easter break

5 simple tips to get back on track at work after a long Easter break

5 conversations to expect at work after the Easter holiday

5 conversations to expect at work after the Easter holiday

5 things you shouldn't think about while dating

5 things you shouldn't think about while dating

5 common scams you should look out for in Ramadan

5 common scams you should look out for in Ramadan

3 most-common endemic diseases & vulnerable Kenyans who are most prone to attacks

3 most-common endemic diseases & vulnerable Kenyans who are most prone to attacks

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT