Tusker Fest Meru event: A night of music, creativity & celebration!

Held at Checkmate Lounge on April 5, 2023, the event provided a platform for emerging musicians and creatives to showcase their talents and connect with fans.

Tusker Fest is a popular party circuit that celebrates Kenya's rich musical talent and creativity through food and music.

The Meru event was the second edition of the Tusker Fest party circuit, following a successful first edition in Kisumu the previous weekend.

Non-stop entertainment

The event was headlined by the rap trio Wakadinali and featured performances by Maandy, Runboy 254, and DJ Gibbz Tha DaqChild.

The crowd was on their feet throughout the night, enjoying the high-energy performances and electrifying sets by the artists.

MC Emmah kept the vibes and energy flowing throughout the night, ensuring that the audience had a memorable experience.

Tusker Brand Manager, Catherine Twesigye, was thrilled with the event's success, saying that the performances were incredible, and the crowd's response to the artists and music was amazing.

Celebrating Kenyan culture and creativity

Tusker Fest is a unique platform that provides an opportunity for local musicians and creatives to showcase their talent and connect with their fans.

The event has become a major highlight on Kenya's social calendar this month, with the Meru event setting the bar high for upcoming Tusker Fest events in Eldoret, Nairobi, and Mombasa.

With Tusker Fest, the country is not only celebrating it's culture but also supporting the growth of the creative industry by giving upcoming artists a chance to showcase their talents.