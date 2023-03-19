Tusker partners with Wakadinali for Kenya's biggest Easter festival

Tusker Fest is the first major event of the year for Tusker, following the brand's recent milestone celebration of its 100th year in 2022.

The Tusker Fest will kick off in Kisumu on the 1st of April, followed by Meru, Eldoret, Nairobi, and Mombasa on the 8th, 15th, 22nd, and 29th of April, respectively. Along with Wakadinali, a host of other upcoming Kenyan talents will take the stage at each location.

Joanne Looby, the EABL Head of Beer, expressed her excitement about the nationwide parties and the brand's commitment to supporting Kenyans in the creative space.

"Tusker has always been a brand that gives Kenyan artists a platform to shine. Tusker Fest is no different," said Looby.

"Our flagship brand, Tusker, will continue to champion the local music industry as we hold the proverbial hand of the bright, bold spirit of Kenya through our budding musical talent, and we invite all of you to come and support us."

The Tusker Fest marks a significant milestone for the Tusker brand, which is now shifting its focus to charting its path for the next 100 years.

Touchpoints like music and sports will remain cornerstones of the brand's consumer engagement plan as it continues to promote everything that's loudly and proudly Kenyan into the next 100 years.

