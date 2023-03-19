ADVERTISEMENT
Tusker partners with Wakadinali for Kenya's biggest Easter festival

Denis Mwangi

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) has announced the return of the biggest Easter festival in the country, Tusker Fest, and a partnership with popular hip-hop trio Wakadinali.

Highlights of the TuskerFest launch at K1 Club in Nairobi
Highlights of the TuskerFest launch at K1 Club in Nairobi

The event, which will run for a month, promises to provide consumers with the ultimate Kenyan cultural experience, featuring great musical performances, unique Kenyan cuisine, A-list Kenyan DJs, and upcoming artists from Tusker's talent platform, Tusker Nexters.

Tusker Fest is the first major event of the year for Tusker, following the brand's recent milestone celebration of its 100th year in 2022.

The Tusker Fest will kick off in Kisumu on the 1st of April, followed by Meru, Eldoret, Nairobi, and Mombasa on the 8th, 15th, 22nd, and 29th of April, respectively. Along with Wakadinali, a host of other upcoming Kenyan talents will take the stage at each location.

Highlights of the TuskerFest launch at K1 Club in Nairobi
Highlights of the TuskerFest launch at K1 Club in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya
Joanne Looby, the EABL Head of Beer, expressed her excitement about the nationwide parties and the brand's commitment to supporting Kenyans in the creative space.

"Tusker has always been a brand that gives Kenyan artists a platform to shine. Tusker Fest is no different," said Looby.

"Our flagship brand, Tusker, will continue to champion the local music industry as we hold the proverbial hand of the bright, bold spirit of Kenya through our budding musical talent, and we invite all of you to come and support us."

Highlights of the TuskerFest launch at K1 Club in Nairobi
Highlights of the TuskerFest launch at K1 Club in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

The Tusker Fest marks a significant milestone for the Tusker brand, which is now shifting its focus to charting its path for the next 100 years.

Touchpoints like music and sports will remain cornerstones of the brand's consumer engagement plan as it continues to promote everything that's loudly and proudly Kenyan into the next 100 years.

Highlights of the TuskerFest launch at K1 club in Nairobi
Highlights of the TuskerFest launch at K1 club in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya
Highlights of the TuskerFest launch at K1 club in Nairobi
Highlights of the TuskerFest launch at K1 club in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya
Highlights of the TuskerFest launch at K1 club in Nairobi
Highlights of the TuskerFest launch at K1 club in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya
Tusker partners with Wakadinali for Kenya's biggest Easter festival

