9 moments Cebbie Koks owned the shorts game

Her footwear, always on point, complements each look with precision. But it’s not just her innate sense of fashion that’s catching eyes; Cebbie has channeled her passion into a thriving enterprise, the recently launched online fashion house.

This venture provides a clue for the style-curious; her enviable wardrobe might just be her curation, as she consistently delivers show-stopping appearances both in public and on camera.

One cannot help but notice the distinct role shorts play in Cebbie's wardrobe. Far from casual, she has reinvented the way shorts are perceived and worn.

Adorned with complementary tops, blazers, and accessories, she crafts outfits that are appropriate for various occasions, showcasing the garment’s surprising adaptability.

Here are some style cues from Cebbie Koks to inspire your own shorts ensemble for any event.

1. Business casual with a twist

In this image, Cebbie takes a business casual approach with a light blue blazer over white shorts, complemented by striking orange heels and a natural-toned tote.

The addition of sunglasses gives the outfit a modern edge, perfect for a creative professional setting or a semi-formal brunch.

Captures a more playful vibe with a patterned puff-sleeved top in vibrant pink and white hues, complemented by sleek black shorts.

Her reflective sunglasses and elegant posture add a touch of drama to the look.

3. Sophisticated leisure

Reflects a relaxed yet sophisticated style.

Cebbie's white shorts are again the staple, paired with the same button-up shirt, this time accessorised with a tan belt to cinch the waist.

The setting in a café adds a leisurely feeling to her outfit.

4. Smart casual

Here, Cebbie sports black shorts with a pinstriped shirt, half-tucked to showcase a designer belt.

This look strikes a balance between formal and casual, with her hair pulled back and minimalist footwear.

5. Romantic and chic

Cebbie opts for a romantic flair with her pink shorts paired with a soft pink shirt.

The ensemble is accessorized with a chic handbag and bold earrings, perfect for a date or a day of upscale shopping.

6. Evening elegance

Cebbie effortlessly transforms shorts into evening wear by pairing sleek black shorts with a lacy, corset-style top.

The black-on-black combination exudes elegance, while the lace adds a textural contrast. Her choice of high heels and a chunky gold necklace completes this look, suitable for a formal event or a night out.

7. Resort ready

For a bold, vacation-ready look, she matches white shorts with a vibrant yellow blouse, complete with statement sunglasses and a wide-brimmed, colourful hat.

This ensemble is perfect for a sunny day at a resort or a relaxed beach outing.

8. Travel chic

Cebbie showcases how to travel in style with white shorts paired with a matching blazer.

The monochrome outfit, accentuated with brown loafers and a white carry-on, makes for a polished and comfortable travel ensemble.

This look demonstrates that shorts can be both chic and practical for on-the-go adventures.

9. Casual chic

In the first image, Cebbie pairs her white shorts with a classic button-up shirt and white sneakers.

The monochromatic ensemble is elevated by a baseball cap and a statement belt, making it perfect for a casual day out.

