Fashion

DP Gachagua & Pastor Rigathi lights up social media with new fashion statement [Photos]

Charles Ouma

DP Gachagua and Pastor Dorcas Rigathi stepped out in style, with netizens taking to social media to commend them for the stylish look

DP Gachagua & Pastor Rigathi lights up social media with new fashion statement
DP Gachagua & Pastor Rigathi lights up social media with new fashion statement

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua made a fashion statement today, December 9, 2023 after stepping out in a stylish outfit that sent social media into a frenzy.

The DP who was in the company of President William Ruto at the Youth Connekt Africa Summit 2023 at KICC wore a white tracksuit with a touch of gold bearing his trademarked nickname ‘Riggy G’.

The DP completed the look with a white cap that had the nickname written in golden colour.

Second lady, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi who was also in attendance was also not left behind in matters fashion and nicknames.

Pastor Rigathi donned a stylish tracksuit and a Tshirt bearing her nickname, ‘Mama Boys’ at the event.

DP Gachagua & Pastor Rigathi lights up social media with new fashion statement
DP Gachagua & Pastor Rigathi lights up social media with new fashion statement Pulse Live Kenya

The second lady is a fierce champion of the boychild and is behind several initiatives to empower the boychild, key among them being the relentless fight against drug addiction.

Netizens were quick to notice the youthful look with some commending them for dropping suits and other outfits for a more youthful look when attending the youth event.

Most gave the credit to the Deputy President's designer, stating that the assignment was well understood and delivered with a high rating for his look.

McJoe: Mama boyz amekubali

ty-psåmmëtïçhüs: Uyu ni Riggy-G akiwa na pesaI'd like kuomuona kama Hana pesa I'm sure he'd be the most handsome man that ever stepped on earth

DP Gachagua & Pastor Rigathi lights up social media with new fashion statement
DP Gachagua & Pastor Rigathi lights up social media with new fashion statement Pulse Live Kenya

Giddy Terer: Drip imeweza

𝐉𝐸𝑭🅵 𝑴𝙰𝐈🅝 𝙆𝐄: Leo amejaribu saana

George Gamugoyi : Round hii fashion designer did the job

Impressed with the look, some expressed interest in getting Riggy G merchandise, wondering if the same had been launched and on sale in the country.

Oliver Mathenge: Kwani mumelaunch merch ya Riggy G?

Rodgers Kipembe Mpuru:Where can I get the Riggy G merchandise?

Mnyore Joseph: Those who said Riggy G isn't stylish, Hapa ni Wapi

Bianca™: My man, Riggy G, is just living his best life.

Evangeline Mukua: Riggy G . @rigathi

Dan Nyagah: The one term MP who became the Deputy president.... RIGGY G himself

Plo Sigei: Riggy G dressing code is Elegant and Classy for the Youth Connect Summit at KICC showcased a blend of sophistication, reflecting a keen understanding of the youthful event's significance and connecting with the vibrant spirit of the youth

The President, also adopted a more laid-back and relaxed style, opting for a smart-casual look, blue jeans, well-fitted shirt and a pair of sneakers for the occasion.

DP Gachagua & Pastor Rigathi lights up social media with new fashion statement
DP Gachagua & Pastor Rigathi lights up social media with new fashion statement Pulse Live Kenya

Dropping his signature Kaunda suits or stylish designer suits and ties, it was a refreshing and approachable look that was good for the occasion to connect with thousands of youth at the event.

Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

