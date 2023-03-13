ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Oscars 2023: The worst-dressed celebrities at the Academy Awards

Temi Iwalaiye

For every best-dressed list, there’s a worst-dressed list.

Worst-dressed at the Oscars [Instagram]
Worst-dressed at the Oscars [Instagram]

The Academy Awards also known as the Oscars took place yesterday. The red carpet was full of hits and some misses. Here are some of misses.

Zendaya's worst outfit yet [Twitter/filmupdates]
Zendaya's worst outfit yet [Twitter/filmupdates] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Oh, how the mighty have fallen. Those puffy sleeves on Zendaya were the worst. Plus, the hairstyling aged her.

Zoe looked like she wore a rumpled night gown to the Oscars.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why Flo? Why those shorts? I don’t understand them at all.

ADVERTISEMENT

That corseted Versace gown just has a really unflattering shape.

ADVERTISEMENT

The outfit was drowning her petite frame. It just didn’t work for me.

Girl, get up. Winnie, you can do better than this. The gown looked so basic, and the colour was unflattering.

ADVERTISEMENT
Elizabeth Banks at 2023 Oscars
Elizabeth Banks at 2023 Oscars Pulse Nigeria

The draping of her white and black gown was so bulky and unstylish.

Recommended articles

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Oscars 2023: The worst-dressed celebrities at the Academy Awards

Oscars 2023: The worst-dressed celebrities at the Academy Awards

Oscars 2023: The best-dressed celebrities at the Academy Awards

Oscars 2023: The best-dressed celebrities at the Academy Awards

8 better ways to start your Monday morning

8 better ways to start your Monday morning

Nadia Mukami & Arrow Bwoy finally reveal their son's face [Screenshots]

Nadia Mukami & Arrow Bwoy finally reveal their son's face [Screenshots]

A guide to making memes that make money

A guide to making memes that make money

These are the longest bridges in Africa

These are the longest bridges in Africa

How long should you wait before having s*x in a new relationship?

How long should you wait before having s*x in a new relationship?

What to drink the morning after a wild night of partying

What to drink the morning after a wild night of partying

The cultural history of waist beads

The cultural history of waist beads

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The best dressed celebrities at the Oscars [Instagram]

Oscars 2023: The best-dressed celebrities at the Academy Awards

Worst-dressed at the Oscars [Instagram]

Oscars 2023: The worst-dressed celebrities at the Academy Awards

A guide to developing a unique fashion aesthetic

A guide to developing a unique fashion aesthetic