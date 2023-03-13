The Academy Awards also known as the Oscars took place yesterday. The red carpet was full of hits and some misses. Here are some of misses.
Oscars 2023: The worst-dressed celebrities at the Academy Awards
For every best-dressed list, there’s a worst-dressed list.
Zendaya
Oh, how the mighty have fallen. Those puffy sleeves on Zendaya were the worst. Plus, the hairstyling aged her.
Zoe Saldaña
Zoe looked like she wore a rumpled night gown to the Oscars.
Florence Pugh
Why Flo? Why those shorts? I don’t understand them at all.
Lady Gaga
That corseted Versace gown just has a really unflattering shape.
Eva Longoria
The outfit was drowning her petite frame. It just didn’t work for me.
Winnie Harlow
Girl, get up. Winnie, you can do better than this. The gown looked so basic, and the colour was unflattering.
Elizabeth Banks
The draping of her white and black gown was so bulky and unstylish.
