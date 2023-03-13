Oscars 2023: The worst-dressed celebrities at the Academy Awards

Zendaya

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Oh, how the mighty have fallen. Those puffy sleeves on Zendaya were the worst. Plus, the hairstyling aged her.

Zoe Saldaña

Zoe looked like she wore a rumpled night gown to the Oscars.

ADVERTISEMENT

Florence Pugh

Why Flo? Why those shorts? I don’t understand them at all.

Lady Gaga

ADVERTISEMENT

That corseted Versace gown just has a really unflattering shape.

Eva Longoria

ADVERTISEMENT

The outfit was drowning her petite frame. It just didn’t work for me.

Winnie Harlow

Girl, get up. Winnie, you can do better than this. The gown looked so basic, and the colour was unflattering.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elizabeth Banks

Pulse Nigeria