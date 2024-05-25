Ladies: 7 fashion tips to enhance your apple-shaped figure

However, with the right fashion choices, you can highlight your best features and feel confident in any outfit.

Here are seven tips to enhance your apple-shaped silhouette and a guide on what to avoid.

1. Embrace empire waistlines

Empire waist dresses and tops are a fantastic choice for apple-shaped bodies.

The high waistline sits just below the bust, drawing attention to the narrowest part of your torso and creating a flattering, elongated look.

This style helps to accentuate your bust while skimming over your midsection.

2. Opt for v-necklines

V-neck tops and dresses are excellent for creating the illusion of a longer, leaner torso.

This neckline draws the eye vertically, elongating your upper body and balancing out a fuller midsection. Plus, it adds a touch of elegance to any outfit.

3. Choose structured jackets

Tailored jackets with structured shoulders and a cinched waist can provide definition to your silhouette.

Look for styles that nip in at the waist or have a built-in belt to create an hourglass effect. Avoid boxy jackets that can add bulk to your frame.

4. Go for a-line skirts

A-line skirts are perfect for balancing out your proportions. These skirts flare out from the waist, drawing attention away from your midsection and highlighting your legs.

Pair them with a fitted top to create a cohesive and stylish look.

5. Opt for darker colours on top

Darker shades on your upper half can help to minimise the appearance of a fuller midsection.

Pair dark tops with lighter or brighter bottoms to draw attention downward and highlight your legs. Monochromatic outfits in dark hues can also create a slimming effect.

6. Invest in high-waisted pants

High-waisted pants and jeans are a great choice for apple-shaped bodies. They sit above the natural waistline, offering tummy control and elongating your legs.

Opt for straight or bootcut styles to maintain balance and avoid adding extra volume to your hips.

7. Accessorise strategically

Use accessories to your advantage. Statement necklaces and earrings draw attention upwards, while belts can define your waist.

Avoid thick belts around the waistline; instead, opt for medium-width belts positioned just under the bust to create a flattering empire line.

Clothes to Avoid