The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

7 types of braids and how to maintain them up to 8 weeks

Miriam Mwende

The difference between your braids lasting 3 weeks and those that last even more than 8 weeks is in the style you choose and even more in how you maintain them.

Box braids by Braiding Magic
Box braids by Braiding Magic

Braids are more than just a hairstyle; they're a versatile expression of cultural identity, fashion, and personal style that can be tailored to suit any occasion.

From intricate designs worn at weddings to simple plaits for everyday wear, the art of braiding has deep roots in many cultures across the globe.

In this article, we explore several popular types of braids, each offering its unique flair and set of styling techniques.

Furthermore, we'll also provide expert tips on how to maintain your braids for up to eight weeks, ensuring they remain fresh, neat, and stylish long after you leave the salon.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: 5 signs it's time to take your box braids out

Whether you're a braiding novice or a seasoned pro looking to preserve your plaits, the starting point is understanding the different braiding techniques renowned for their longevity and style retention.

These are tight, flat braids that are woven close to the scalp in straight, curved, or intricate patterns.

ADVERTISEMENT
10 cornrows by BradingQueen
10 cornrows by BradingQueen 10 cornrows by BradingQueen Pulse Live Kenya

Cornrows can last between two to four weeks. They are low-maintenance and, because they're tightly braided to the scalp, they generally hold their form well until new growth appears.

Also known as rope twists, these are created by twisting two strands of hair around each other from roots to ends. They can be made from natural hair or with extensions.

Knotless Senegalese twists by Braiding Magic
Knotless Senegalese twists by Braiding Magic Knotless Senegalese twists by Braiding Magic Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

These twists are typically very sleek, which helps them to last anywhere from four to eight weeks. Their twisted structure tends to hold well, reducing frizz and unraveling.

This traditional style involves sectioning the hair into square (boxy) divisions and braiding each section from the roots with extensions.

Box braids by Braiding Magic
Box braids by Braiding Magic Box braids by Braiding Magic Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Great tips and tricks for ladies who love box braids

ADVERTISEMENT

Box braids can last from four to six weeks. They are less likely to get frizzy quickly, and their individual nature allows easy access to the scalp for better maintenance.

Also known as banana braids or feed-in braids, these are cornrows that start small and thin, gradually becoming thicker as more hair is added.

Ghana braids by Afrohairr
Ghana braids by Afrohairr Pulse Live Kenya

They can last up to six weeks, depending on how they are cared for. The gradual addition of hair helps reduce tension and allows the style to remain neat longer.

ADVERTISEMENT

These are very small, fine braids that are often braided tightly and can include the entire length of the hair.

Extra small knotless braids by Braiding Magic
Extra small knotless braids by Braiding Magic Extra small knotless braids by Braiding Magic Pulse Live Kenya

Due to their small size, micro braids can last up to three months if well-maintained. However, they require careful handling to prevent damage and breakage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Faux locs mimic the look of dreadlocks without permanently altering the hair. Hair extensions are wrapped around sections of natural hair to create the appearance of locs.

Faux locs
Faux locs Pulse Live Kenya

They can last anywhere from six to twelve weeks. Faux locs are low maintenance and protect the natural hair as it’s completely wrapped and shielded.

Instead of braiding hair extensions into your hair, crochet braids involve cornrowing your natural hair, then hooking pre-braided or twisted hair onto the cornrows with a crochet needle.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ombre tritune crochet braids by Crotchet Braid Plus
Ombre tritune crochet braids by Crotchet Braid Plus Pulse Live Kenya

This style can last between four to eight weeks and is faster to install and take down, which can reduce overall strain on the hair.

Regardless of the type of braids, proper care is crucial for extending their lifespan.

  • Keep the scalp clean
ADVERTISEMENT

Adopt a weekly routine to ensure your scalp remains clean. Use a gentle cleanser to prevent buildup, waterless cleansers work best to avoid constant itching due to dryness.

Cleanser products that contain shea butter, ginger, tea tree oil, mint, or castor oil can also be great at keeping the scalp clean without stripping your hair of moisture.

  • Moisturise regularly

Apply a braid spray or natural oils to keep the hair hydrated. Pomades keep braids neat and reduce frizz.

Leave-in conditioner or hair oil applied every few days can keep the braids shiny and supple.

ADVERTISEMENT

A good moisturiser that you can use daily will also provide deep hydration which is perfect for maintaining the overall health of braided hair.

  • Protect at night

Wear a silk or satin scarf or bonnet to reduce frizz and tension caused by friction with pillows.

In addition, when styling, opt for looser updos to reduce tension on the scalp and hairline.

Goddess braids by Afrohairr
Goddess braids by Afrohairr Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

If maintained well, braids not only last long but also help in promoting hair growth and health by protecting the hair from environmental factors and daily manipulation.

This content was generated by an AI model and verified by the author.

Recommended articles

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Box braids by Braiding Magic

7 types of braids and how to maintain them up to 8 weeks

Knotless braids by BraidingQueen

How many weeks to keep braids & 5 reasons knotless braids last longer

Gospel singer Justina Syokau ( Instagram)

Luku imeweza! Justina Syokau dazzles in flamboyant, bold, hip-hop-inspired swagger

Lawyer Silas Jakakimba at General Francis Ogolla's burial

Silas Jakakimba explains reason for wearing 2 wristwatches at Gen Ogolla's burial