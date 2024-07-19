The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

3 statements you make with freeform dreadlocks

Miriam Mwende

Freeform dreadlocks are a blend of fashion and a very rich history, those who adopt hem are often making a bold statement.

Chaxy from the Mic Cheque Podcast has grown his freeform dreadlocks to resemble those of freedom fighter Dedan Kimathi
Chaxy from the Mic Cheque Podcast has grown his freeform dreadlocks to resemble those of freedom fighter Dedan Kimathi

Freeform dreadlocks, often referred to as "natural" or "organic" locs, are a type of hairstyle where the hair is allowed to lock and mat naturally without the use of combs, gels, or other styling tools.

Unlike other methods that manipulate the hair into neat, uniform locks, freeform dreadlocks embrace the hair's natural texture and growth pattern, resulting in a unique, individualistic appearance for each person.

The popularity of freeform dreadlocks has surged and waned over the decades, often influenced by cultural, social, and political movements.

READ: Mic Cheque host Chaxy shares experience of dating older women

Here are some key moments in their history:

Freeform dreadlocks gained significant attention during this period, primarily through the Rastafari movement in Jamaica.

Bob Marley performing in Paris in 1980.Jacques Langevin/AP
Bob Marley performing in Paris in 1980.Jacques Langevin/AP Business Insider USA

Prominent figures like Bob Marley popularised the hairstyle, associating it with spiritual beliefs, resistance to oppression, and a connection to African heritage.

As reggae music spread globally, so did the appeal of dreadlocks.

Celebrities like Whoopi Goldberg and Lenny Kravitz sported dreadlocks, bringing them further into the mainstream.

In recent years, freeform dreadlocks have been embraced by a wide array of celebrities across different genres and industries.

Artists like J. Cole, The Weeknd, and Zendaya have worn freeform locs, each adding to the hairstyle's diverse cultural significance.

Freeform dreadlocks make several potent statements, both personal and societal:

Individuality and natural beauty: They celebrate natural beauty and the unique qualities of an individual's hair. By allowing the hair to lock naturally, wearers make a statement about self-acceptance and personal identity.

Cultural and spiritual connection: For many, especially within the Rastafari movement, freeform dreadlocks symbolise a connection to African roots and a rejection of Western beauty standards. They are often seen as a form of spiritual expression and a statement of resistance against societal norms, some wearers will term them as spiritual antennae that help them connect to the spiritual realities of the universe.

Jay-Z always looks sharp, from red-carpet events to the Super Bowl.
Jay-Z always looks sharp, from red-carpet events to the Super Bowl. Jay-Z boasts a net worth of about $2.5 billion thanks to his iconic music career and various business ventures. He's often described as "hip-hop's first billionaire."But when you see him attending awards shows and other major events, you might be more impressed by his standout style.This year, some of his best looks have included the black-and-white ensemble he wore at "The Book of Clarence" movie premiere and the custom bomber jacket he sported at the Super Bowl.He's also worn a variety of street-style looks — he seems to prefer brands like Puma and Nike — and a black beanie, which has become his signature style in recent months. Business Insider USA

Non-conformity and rebellion: Freeform dreadlocks often symbolise a rejection of mainstream societal expectations and a desire to stand out. This can be particularly appealing to artists and activists who wish to convey a message of independence and rebellion.

READ: Why dreadlocks were an important symbol for Kenya's Mau Mau

Despite their beauty and cultural significance, freeform dreadlocks are often subject to several misconceptions:

  • Lack of hygiene

One of the most pervasive myths is that dreadlocks are dirty or unkempt. In reality, maintaining dreadlocks requires regular washing and care.

The Weeknd won two Grammys in 2016 [Getty/Jason LaVeris]
The Weeknd won two Grammys in 2016 [Getty/Jason LaVeris] Business Insider USA

The notion that they are inherently unhygienic is a stereotype rooted in ignorance.

  • Professionalism

Another common misconception is that dreadlocks are unprofessional.

This bias is often based on Eurocentric beauty standards that do not recognise the validity of diverse hairstyles. Many professionals, from lawyers to CEOs, successfully wear dreadlocks in various styles.

  • Exclusivity to certain cultures

While dreadlocks have strong ties to African and Afro-Caribbean cultures, they are not exclusive to these groups.

Many cultures throughout history, including ancient Egyptians, Greeks, and Hindus, have worn dreadlocks. This highlights their universal appeal and diverse historical roots.

Dreadlocks has been an integral feature of Mau Mau history
Dreadlocks has been an integral feature of Mau Mau history Pulse Live Kenya

Freeform dreadlocks are a powerful form of self-expression with deep cultural, spiritual, and historical significance.

They challenge conventional beauty standards, celebrate individuality, and have been proudly worn by many influential figures over the years.

Despite misconceptions, they continue to be a popular and meaningful choice for many around the world.

This content was generated by an AI model and verified by the author.

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

3 statements you make with freeform dreadlocks

3 statements you make with freeform dreadlocks

Family jealousy: Why some parents envy their own children

Family jealousy: Why some parents envy their own children

Here's what happens at Nairobi's Otamatsuri anime convention

Here's what happens at Nairobi's Otamatsuri anime convention

Kenyan businessman in U.S. to pay employees Sh68M for violations

Kenyan businessman in U.S. to pay employees Sh68M for violations

Why 4.2-magnitude earth Tremors should worry Kenyans

Why 4.2-magnitude earth Tremors should worry Kenyans

Healthy Sleep and the Fight Against Insomnia: Basic recommendations

Healthy Sleep and the Fight Against Insomnia: Basic recommendations

Body changes to expect with reduced stress & improved mood

Body changes to expect with reduced stress & improved mood

Understanding Multiple Myeloma: Causes, symptoms and treatment

Understanding Multiple Myeloma: Causes, symptoms and treatment

10 benefits mums get by properly spacing children

10 benefits mums get by properly spacing children

Trending

Chaxy from the Mic Cheque Podcast has grown his freeform dreadlocks to resemble those of freedom fighter Dedan Kimathi

3 statements you make with freeform dreadlocks