What to expect at the Week of Italian Cuisine: Mediterranean diet meets Kenyan plates

This global initiative, promoted by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, aims to celebrate the rich tradition of Italian food and wine.

For its 2024 edition, the focus is on the theme 'Mediterranean Diet and Cuisine of the Roots - Health and Tradition', showcasing Italy’s celebrated culinary heritage.

Global celebration with Kenyan flair

The Week of Italian Cuisine is a worldwide event, but this year, Nairobi and Kenya’s coastal regions will be key hosts for activities.

Special events are lined up in selected venues, blending the rich flavours of Italy with the vibrancy of Kenyan culture.

A notable highlight will be the presence of Chef Luca Mastromattei, a Michelin guide chef and Ambassador of the Italian Taste in the World.

Courtesy of Qatar Airways, Chef Mastromattei will lend his culinary expertise to workshops and special dining experiences.

Promoting the Mediterranean diet

At the heart of this celebration is the Mediterranean Diet, recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Italian cuisine embodies this diet, which is more than just a collection of recipes—it is a lifestyle rooted in history, health, and togetherness.

Italian Ambassador to Kenya, H. E. Roberto Natali, emphasised this point, stating:

“The Mediterranean diet is not just about food; it is a way of life. It connects us to our roots, to nature, and to each other.”

The Week’s program highlights the health benefits and cultural significance of Italian food, making it an enriching experience for attendees.

Events and activities across Kenya

The Week of Italian Cuisine offers a variety of engaging activities, blending education, culture, and gastronomy:

Workshops and training

Chef Mastromattei conducted a 10-day Italian Cuisine Workshop (November 4-13) for aspiring chefs at the Kenya Utalii College.

This intensive training provided participants with hands-on experience in mastering Italian culinary techniques.

Additionally, professional chefs from Malindi participated in a Masterclass designed to refine their skills and deepen their understanding of Italian cuisine.

Scientific discussions and awareness

A workshop hosted by the Kenya Nutritionist and Dieticians Institute on November 21 will explore the Mediterranean diet’s health benefits.

This hybrid event (available both in-person and online) aims to raise awareness about sustainable and nutritious eating habits.

Culinary promotions

Throughout the Week, participating Italian restaurants in Nairobi and the coast will offer special dishes prepared using authentic Italian recipes and ingredients.

Supermarkets such as 'Onn The Way' in Nairobi and Blue Marmalade in Watamu will showcase Italian food and wine, allowing Kenyans to savour the true essence of Italy.

Photo exhibition on Tuk Tuks

In Malindi, Diani, and Watamu, Tuk Tuks will feature the #FollowItalianTaste photo exhibition, adding a creative visual element to the celebrations.

Collaboration with Kenyan brands

The Embassy has also collaborated with Jambojet for a promotional campaign titled “Taste of Italy”.

This initiative seeks to raise awareness about original Italian products, recipes, and the regions from which they originate.

By celebrating the best of Italian cuisine, the campaign highlights Italy’s culinary treasures and their connection to culture and history.

Gateway to Italian culture

The Week of Italian Cuisine is more than just an opportunity to enjoy delicious food—it is a gateway to Italian culture.

From ancient Rome to modern innovations, Italy’s culinary tradition has embraced influences from trade, migration, and local creativity, making it an integral part of the country’s identity.

Chance to taste and learn

For Kenyans, the event is a unique opportunity to explore authentic Italian flavours and learn about the sustainability and tradition behind them.

It’s a chance to embrace a lifestyle that values health, nature, and community, all while enjoying some of the world’s most beloved dishes.

Whether through the workshops, special menus, or vibrant Tuk Tuk exhibitions, the Week of Italian Cuisine promises an unforgettable celebration of taste and culture.

Join the celebration