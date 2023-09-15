5 things you should not tolerate from bodaboda riders

Here are five things you should not tolerate from a bodaboda rider

1. Using a different route

You should always reject a change of route at night, but also during the daytime. Bodaboda riders assume they know better than you about traffic and tend to force or coerce you to go along with their option. Some people choose their routes based on comfort, dust trails, and fashion choices, but most importantly, you are a paying customer and your choice should be respected.

2. Fuel price negotiations

Avoid price negotiations based on fuel prices. You rarely have information to challenge them at best and at worst it is a ploy to squeeze more money out of you. This is especially true when you are used to a certain price on a given journey. They may also use this tactic at point on the journey.

3. Speed

Overtaking big trucks and riding full speed between lanes is common among the bodaboda riders. Unless you specifically request for the Flash (which you should always reconsider) the rider shouldn't rush you for whatever else they have to do.

4. Breaking traffic laws

Other than speeding, riders tend to slither through traffic laws like red lights, making u-turns at dangerous spots, adding a stranger(s) to the ride without your consent, and riding in the opposite lane, among other tendencies. This risky behaviour puts at risk so many lives including your own.

5. Suspiciously low prices