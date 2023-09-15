The sports category has moved to a new website.

5 things you should not tolerate from bodaboda riders

Martha Kemigisha

Always be ready and willing to stop a bodaboda rider and get off the bike if they do these five things.

5 things you should not tolerate from Bodaboda riders/Courtesy

Bodabodas are an integral part of our everyday lives. There has been a surge in bodaboda use post-Covid19 lockdown. However, we should be careful lest they become part of the ills instead of relief to our livelihood.

Here are five things you should not tolerate from a bodaboda rider

You should always reject a change of route at night, but also during the daytime. Bodaboda riders assume they know better than you about traffic and tend to force or coerce you to go along with their option. Some people choose their routes based on comfort, dust trails, and fashion choices, but most importantly, you are a paying customer and your choice should be respected.

Avoid price negotiations based on fuel prices. You rarely have information to challenge them at best and at worst it is a ploy to squeeze more money out of you. This is especially true when you are used to a certain price on a given journey. They may also use this tactic at point on the journey.

5 things you should not tolerate from Bodaboda riders/Pexels/Dialo
5 things you should not tolerate from Bodaboda riders/Pexels/Dialo Pulse
Overtaking big trucks and riding full speed between lanes is common among the bodaboda riders. Unless you specifically request for the Flash (which you should always reconsider) the rider shouldn't rush you for whatever else they have to do.

Other than speeding, riders tend to slither through traffic laws like red lights, making u-turns at dangerous spots, adding a stranger(s) to the ride without your consent, and riding in the opposite lane, among other tendencies. This risky behaviour puts at risk so many lives including your own.

You shouldn't jump at low prices, especially at night no matter what they use to justify it. Your life and possessions may be at risk with the low price as a ploy to lure you.

Martha Kemigisha Martha Kemigisha Entertainment and Lifestyle writer with an objective, and sometimes subjective account of everyday life.

