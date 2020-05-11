It’s easier to get tempted to visit the kitchen every few minutes to get a snack when you are staying at home. And with the limited movements due to coronavirus, you might find that you are already putting on more weight. While exercising is a good way to stay fit during quarantine, your eating habits also matter a lot.

If you find that you tend to feel hungry most times, try doing these things to control your hunger pangs:

1. Breakfast is a must

We have always been told that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Skipping breakfast means that you will feel hungrier later in the day forcing you to eat large portions of food. So, whatever the case, never skip breakfast.

2. Eat more protein

Protein increases satiety. If possible, also make sure that your breakfast comprises of protein. When hungry, also try to snack on protein. It takes longer to digest protein meaning you will go for long without feeling hungry.

3. Practice mindful eating

It turns out there was a reason as to why your parents insisted on doing nothing else when eating. When you are distracted, your mind may not tell when you are full or not. Mindful eating helps you to focus on the quality of the food other than the quantity and makes you get fuller fast.

4. Drink up

Probably you are just thirsty but not hungry. Before you rush to grab a snack, try drinking a glass of water. You might be surprised that the hunger feeling goes away after quenching your thirst.

5. Drink water before meals

When we feel too hungry, we tend to eat large portions of food. To avoid this, drink a glass of water some minutes before eating. This suppresses your hunger and you won’t need to eat much food to be full.

6. Eat foods rich in fiber

Like protein, fiber stays in your system for longer before digestion. Fiber foods are also more filling compared to other foods. Some of the foods rich in fiber include; vegetables, peas, beans, lentils, avocados and apples.

7. Get busy

Thinking too much about food can make you think you are hungry. To avoid food thoughts, always make sure you have something to keep you busy. Engaging in activities such as reading, working out or learning something online makes sure that you do not engage in emotional eating.