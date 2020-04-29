Ever walked into a supermarket looking for just one thing that you are 100 % you saw there last time and now that you need it they've just ran out?

Well, this is likely to be your experience if the one thing you're looking for is meatballs, but as always, Pulselive got you!

Also Try: The Pulselive twist to an Insta-worthy Dalgona Coffee

This week we are making meatballs from scratch and going a step further to smother them in a nice spicy tomato sauce.

Recipe with a Pulselive twist: How to make Meatballs in tomato sauce

The Pulselive twist to tasty meatballs

Whenever eggs are used in a recipe there's always that worry that the "eggy" flavour or smell may be off-putting. A simple solution to controlling this is using spices. For our meatballs we used some mixed herbs and dania.

Also Try: Here's how to do Lemon-Garlic Wings the Kenyan way

Recipe with a Pulselive twist: How to make Meatballs in tomato sauce

You will need

500g minced Beef

2 cups Bread crumbs

2 Eggs

3 large Tomatoes

Also Try: Red wine T-bone Steak and Sweet Stout Beer Beef Stew

1 large Onion

2 tablespoons Cooking oil

1 cup Tomato paste

1 tablespoon Mixed Herbs

1 bunch Cilantro/Dania (chopped)

Also Try: The perfect Kenyan vegetable Salad [not Kachumbari]

Chillies (optional)

Salt

Recipe with a Pulselive twist: Ingredients for making Meatballs in tomato sauce

Method

In a large bowl mix the minced meat, bread crumbs, chopped dania, mixed herbs, salt, chillies and eggs.

Mix lightly just to allow all the ingredients to combine, be careful not to overwork the meat.

Also Try: What's in that Pulselive Breakfast Smoothie?

When ingredients have combined, use a tablespoon to scoop portions of the meat mixture for rolling.

With clean hands roll each scoop into a ball and set aside, covered with cling film.

Recipe with a Pulselive twist: Rolled meat balls

In a frying pan, pour a few tablespoons of cooking oil and let it heat.

Place the meatballs on the pan and cook until well browned.

Recipe with a Pulselive twist: Fried meat balls before cooking in tomato sauce

In a sauce pan sautee the onions in some cooking oil until browned.

Add chopped tomatoes and simmer for about 10 minutes.

Also Try: Could these Pulselive Mandazis make someone fall in love with you?

Add the tomato paste along with some mixed herbs and salt and simmer for 10 more minutes.

Add the fried meat balls and let it simmer for 20 minutes. Serve with wali or spaghetti.

Recipe with a Pulselive twist: How to make Meatballs in tomato sauce

Recipe with a Pulselive twist: How to make Meatballs in tomato sauce