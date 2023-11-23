89,000 women, girls murdered across the globe in 2022 - United Nations

According to UN report, this is the highest annual figure recorded in the past two decades.

“The alarming number of femicides is a stark reminder that humanity is still grappling with deep-rooted inequalities and violence against women and girls,’’ said Ghada Waly, Executive Director of UNODC, in a statement.

“Each life lost is a call to action, a plea to urgently address structural inequalities, to improve criminal justice responses, so that no woman or girl fears for her life because of her gender.’’

