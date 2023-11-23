The sports category has moved to a new website.

89,000 women, girls murdered across the globe in 2022 - United Nations

News Agency Of Nigeria

More than half of these murders, around 55% were committed by family members, partners & the highest number of murders of women & girls took place in Africa.

9,000 women, girls murdered across the globe in 2022 - United Nation [Freepik]

According to UN report, this is the highest annual figure recorded in the past two decades.

“The alarming number of femicides is a stark reminder that humanity is still grappling with deep-rooted inequalities and violence against women and girls,’’ said Ghada Waly, Executive Director of UNODC, in a statement.

“Each life lost is a call to action, a plea to urgently address structural inequalities, to improve criminal justice responses, so that no woman or girl fears for her life because of her gender.’’

Waly said that more than half of these murders, around 55%, were committed by family members or partners, compared to about 12% of male victims of homicide. According to him, the highest number of murders of women and girls, around 20,000, took place in Africa, followed by Asia.

News Agency Of Nigeria

