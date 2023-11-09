The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

Museveni calls for vigilance as Nyege Nyege kicks off

Samson Waswa

With thousands descending onto the eastern city of Jinja for this year’s edition of the Nyege Nyege Festival, President Yoweri Museveni has called for increased vigilance.

President Yoweri Museveni assures of security at the Nyege Nyege Festival
President Yoweri Museveni assures of security at the Nyege Nyege Festival

The President advised the party-goers to keep in mind the security threats that the country still faces, reassuring on the other hand ,that the security forces are intensifying operations to keep them safe.

Within Uganda, the security forces are guarding the pre-prepared public functions like the controversial Nyege Nyege, the Kyabazinga wedding, etc,” said Museveni. “I, therefore, advise the Wanainchi to be vigilant in the villages, the churches, the markets, public transport, etc. The infiltrators are few and with vigilance, they will be captured.

The Busoga Royal Wedding where the Kyabazinga (king) of Busoga Wilberforce Nadiope will exchange marriage vows with Queen Jovia Mutesi, will take place in the same city of Jinja on November 18, just 6 days after Nyege Nyege.

President Museveni in his communication on Thursday evening as the big festival kicked off, made reference to last month's gruesome murder of two tourists by ADF terrorists in Queen Elizabeth National Park.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of suspected perpetrators of this attack has since been apprehended while three others were killed.

The hunt to wipe out the ADF is being intensified,” assured Museveni.

Following the devastating attacks by the UPDF ever since November 2021, they have now discovered that actually the forests are death traps. Hence, small groups are trying to re-enter Uganda and commit acts of terror in the vain hope that we shall withdraw from Congo. We will not. Instead, we are re-enforcing our strength there and also guarding the rear.”

The United States Embassy in Uganda earlier today, directed its staff members and advised its citizens in Uganda not to attend the Jinja festival for their own safety.

Recommended articles

Samson Waswa Samson Waswa Samson Waswa is a reporter covering all topics in the entertainment world as well as political and current affairs.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Museveni calls for vigilance as Nyege Nyege kicks off

Museveni calls for vigilance as Nyege Nyege kicks off

4 interesting things you probably didn't know about Jägermeister

4 interesting things you probably didn't know about Jägermeister

6 signs marriage isn't meant for you

6 signs marriage isn't meant for you

Why cohabiting before marriage may be a good idea

Why cohabiting before marriage may be a good idea

Sopa Lodges celebrates achievements in end-of-year toast

Sopa Lodges celebrates achievements in end-of-year toast

10 ingredients to elevate your bedroom game & achieve mutual satisfaction

10 ingredients to elevate your bedroom game & achieve mutual satisfaction

Natalie Tewa, Ciru Muriuki & other celebrities who got engaged in 2023

Natalie Tewa, Ciru Muriuki & other celebrities who got engaged in 2023

Did you know the origin of maid of honour is linked to evil spirits?

Did you know the origin of maid of honour is linked to evil spirits?

If your partner does any of these 7 jobs, you are stronger than you think

If your partner does any of these 7 jobs, you are stronger than you think

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

AI is the word of the year [Instagram]

AI named word of the year 2023 by Collins Dictionary

Kennedy Ayoti - Director of Operations

Sopa Lodges celebrates achievements in end-of-year toast

The Guinness World record also clarified that records can be broken at any time. [irishindependent]

Hilda Baci congratulates Irish chef who broke her Guinness world record

The recommended way to serve a shot of Jägermeister is ice cold, at -18°C

4 interesting things you probably didn't know about Jägermeister