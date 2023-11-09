The President advised the party-goers to keep in mind the security threats that the country still faces, reassuring on the other hand ,that the security forces are intensifying operations to keep them safe.
Museveni calls for vigilance as Nyege Nyege kicks off
With thousands descending onto the eastern city of Jinja for this year’s edition of the Nyege Nyege Festival, President Yoweri Museveni has called for increased vigilance.
“Within Uganda, the security forces are guarding the pre-prepared public functions like the controversial Nyege Nyege, the Kyabazinga wedding, etc,” said Museveni. “I, therefore, advise the Wanainchi to be vigilant in the villages, the churches, the markets, public transport, etc. The infiltrators are few and with vigilance, they will be captured.”
The Busoga Royal Wedding where the Kyabazinga (king) of Busoga Wilberforce Nadiope will exchange marriage vows with Queen Jovia Mutesi, will take place in the same city of Jinja on November 18, just 6 days after Nyege Nyege.
President Museveni in his communication on Thursday evening as the big festival kicked off, made reference to last month's gruesome murder of two tourists by ADF terrorists in Queen Elizabeth National Park.
One of suspected perpetrators of this attack has since been apprehended while three others were killed.
“The hunt to wipe out the ADF is being intensified,” assured Museveni.
“Following the devastating attacks by the UPDF ever since November 2021, they have now discovered that actually the forests are death traps. Hence, small groups are trying to re-enter Uganda and commit acts of terror in the vain hope that we shall withdraw from Congo. We will not. Instead, we are re-enforcing our strength there and also guarding the rear.”
The United States Embassy in Uganda earlier today, directed its staff members and advised its citizens in Uganda not to attend the Jinja festival for their own safety.
Recommended articles
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke