How to make sausage rolls
These homemade sausage rolls, featuring flaky pastry and a hearty, flavorful filling, are perfect for any gathering or as a luxurious snack.
For the puff pastry:
250g all-purpose flour, plus extra for dusting
1 teaspoon salt
250g unsalted butter, cold, cut into small cubes
120ml cold water
For the sausage filling:
500g ground pork
1 small onion, finely chopped
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 tablespoon fresh sage, chopped (or 1 teaspoon dried)
1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves (or 1 teaspoon dried)
Salt and pepper, to taste
1 egg, beaten, for egg wash
Instructions
Preparing the puff pastry
- In a large bowl, mix the flour and salt. Add the cubed butter to the flour, but do not mix too thoroughly. You want to leave chunks of butter visible; this is key for flaky pastry.
- Gradually add the cold water, mixing until the dough just starts to come together. Avoid overworking the dough; it should be rough and shaggy.
- On a lightly floured surface, roll out the dough into a rectangle about 1cm thick. Fold it into thirds, like a letter. This is your first fold.
- Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and chill in the refrigerator for at least 20 minutes.
- Remove the dough from the fridge, and on a floured surface, roll it out again into a rectangle and fold it into thirds. Do this folding process a total of 4 times, chilling the dough for at least 20 minutes between each fold. After the final fold, chill the dough for at least an hour before using.
Making the sausage filling:
- In a bowl, mix together the ground pork, onion, garlic, sage, thyme, salt, and pepper until well combined.
- It’s wise to cook a small portion of the filling in a pan to taste and adjust the seasoning if necessary.
Assembling the sausage rolls
- Preheat your oven to 200°C (390°F).
- On a floured surface, roll out the puff pastry to about 5mm thick in a large rectangle shape.
- Shape the sausage mixture into a long cylinder along one edge of the pastry, leaving a small border.
- Brush the opposite edge of the pastry with beaten egg.
- Carefully roll the pastry over the sausage meat, wrapping it fully, and seal the edge.
- Cut the long roll into individual pieces, about 5cm each.
- Brush the top of each sausage roll with more egg wash.
- Place the sausage rolls on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, ensuring they are not touching. Bake in the preheated oven for 25-30 minutes, or until the pastry is puffed and golden brown.
Serving: Let the sausage rolls cool slightly on a wire rack before serving. They can be enjoyed warm or at room temperature.
