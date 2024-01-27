The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

Cooking together: 5-course meal for a romantic Valentine's evening

Miriam Mwende

Valentine's Day is a special time for love and togetherness, and what better way to celebrate than cooking a romantic meal together?

Chicken curry in a bowl [Image credit: Chait Goli]
Chicken curry in a bowl [Image credit: Chait Goli]

In Kenya, we have a rich culinary heritage that offers a plethora of delicious dishes perfect for a cozy evening.

Here are five easy-to-follow traditional Kenyan recipes that couples can enjoy preparing together.

Each dish can be made with locally available ingredients and is guaranteed to add a special touch to your Valentine's Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ingredients:

1 mango, peeled and diced

1 papaya, peeled and diced

1 pineapple, peeled and diced

Juice of 1 lime

ADVERTISEMENT

2 tablespoons honey

A handful of mint leaves, chopped

Directions:

  1. Combine the mango, papaya, and pineapple in a large bowl.
  2. In a separate small bowl, whisk together the lime juice and honey.
  3. Pour the dressing over the fruit and gently toss.
  4. Garnish with mint leaves before serving.
ADVERTISEMENT

Ingredients:

2 whole tilapias, cleaned and scored

1 can coconut milk

1 onion, chopped

2 tomatoes, chopped

ADVERTISEMENT

1 tablespoon ginger, minced

1 tablespoon garlic, minced

1 teaspoon turmeric

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

ADVERTISEMENT

Directions:

  1. Season the tilapia with salt, pepper, and turmeric.
  2. Heat oil in a pan and fry the fish until golden. Set aside.
  3. In the same pan, sauté onions, garlic, and ginger. Add tomatoes and cook until soft.
  4. Pour in coconut milk and bring to a simmer. Return the fish to the pan and cook for a few more minutes.
  5. Serve the fish topped with the coconut sauce.

Ingredients:

2 cups Basmati rice

ADVERTISEMENT

500g chicken, cut into pieces

1 large onion, sliced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon ginger, minced

1 tablespoon pilau masala

ADVERTISEMENT

4 cups chicken broth

Salt to taste

2 tablespoons cooking oil

Directions:

  1. In a large pot, heat the oil and brown the chicken. Remove and set aside.
  2. In the same pot, add onions, garlic, and ginger. Cook until the onions are soft.
  3. Add pilau masala, stirring well. Add the rice and cook for a minute.
  4. Return the chicken to the pot, add chicken broth and salt. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and cover. Cook until the rice is tender.
  5. Serve the pilau hot, garnished with fresh coriander.
ADVERTISEMENT

Ingredients:

500g chicken, cut into pieces

1 onion, chopped

2 tomatoes, pureed

ADVERTISEMENT

1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

1 teaspoon curry powder

1 cup coconut milk

Salt, oil, and cilantro for garnish

Directions:

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. In a pot, heat oil and sauté onions until translucent. Add ginger-garlic paste and curry powder.
  2. Add chicken pieces, browning them on all sides. Stir in tomato puree.
  3. Pour in coconut milk and simmer until the chicken is tender.
  4. Garnish with cilantro. Serve with aromatic basmati rice, perfect for a romantic dinner.

Ingredients:

60 ml vodka (you can also use gin if preferred)

30 ml rose syrup (available in specialty stores or online)

ADVERTISEMENT

15 ml fresh lemon juice

Sparkling water or club soda

A few raspberries or strawberries for garnish

Ice cubes

A sprig of mint for garnish (optional)

ADVERTISEMENT

Directions:

  1. Place your cocktail glass in the freezer for about 10 minutes before preparing the drink. A chilled glass keeps the cocktail cold and enhances the flavors.
  2. In a cocktail shaker, combine the vodka, rose syrup, and fresh lemon juice. Add a handful of ice cubes.
  3. Shake the mixture vigorously for about 15 seconds. Shaking not only chills the drink but also helps to blend the flavors thoroughly.
  4. Remove the glass from the freezer. If you like, you can rim the glass with sugar for an added sweet touch.
  5. Strain the mixture into the chilled glass. Top it off with sparkling water or club soda for a refreshing fizz.
  6. Add a few raspberries or strawberries to the drink. You can also add a sprig of mint for an extra burst of freshness and color.
  7. Serve immediately and enjoy this elegant and romantic cocktail.

Recommended articles

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Cooking together: 5-course meal for a romantic Valentine's evening

Cooking together: 5-course meal for a romantic Valentine's evening

10 creative home uses for tissue paper cores

10 creative home uses for tissue paper cores

These are 4 things that usually happen when you forgive a cheater

These are 4 things that usually happen when you forgive a cheater

6 reasons you are always moody

6 reasons you are always moody

Research shows that having sex at an early age can lead to cervical cancer

Research shows that having sex at an early age can lead to cervical cancer

5 ways to survive a breakup without breaking down

5 ways to survive a breakup without breaking down

Decoding the narrative behind your chosen watch

Decoding the narrative behind your chosen watch

4 main reasons your baby's fingers smell bad & how to fix them

4 main reasons your baby's fingers smell bad & how to fix them

Love & Genotype: 5 ways AS, SS couples can get married

Love & Genotype: 5 ways AS, SS couples can get married

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Couple of unrecognizable travelers with backpacks walking upstairs [Image credit: George Pak]

5 Kenyan laws you need to know before turning your home or apartment into a BnB

Chicken curry in a bowl [Image credit: Chait Goli]

Cooking together: 5-course meal for a romantic Valentine's evening

Essential items to survive a blackout

5 essential items that will save you during a power outage