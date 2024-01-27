In Kenya, we have a rich culinary heritage that offers a plethora of delicious dishes perfect for a cozy evening.
Cooking together: 5-course meal for a romantic Valentine's evening
Valentine's Day is a special time for love and togetherness, and what better way to celebrate than cooking a romantic meal together?
Here are five easy-to-follow traditional Kenyan recipes that couples can enjoy preparing together.
Each dish can be made with locally available ingredients and is guaranteed to add a special touch to your Valentine's Day.
1. Kenyan fruit salad with honey & lime dressing (The appetizer)
Ingredients:
1 mango, peeled and diced
1 papaya, peeled and diced
1 pineapple, peeled and diced
Juice of 1 lime
2 tablespoons honey
A handful of mint leaves, chopped
Directions:
- Combine the mango, papaya, and pineapple in a large bowl.
- In a separate small bowl, whisk together the lime juice and honey.
- Pour the dressing over the fruit and gently toss.
- Garnish with mint leaves before serving.
2. Tilapia in coconut sauce (The entrée)
Ingredients:
2 whole tilapias, cleaned and scored
1 can coconut milk
1 onion, chopped
2 tomatoes, chopped
1 tablespoon ginger, minced
1 tablespoon garlic, minced
1 teaspoon turmeric
Salt and pepper to taste
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
Directions:
- Season the tilapia with salt, pepper, and turmeric.
- Heat oil in a pan and fry the fish until golden. Set aside.
- In the same pan, sauté onions, garlic, and ginger. Add tomatoes and cook until soft.
- Pour in coconut milk and bring to a simmer. Return the fish to the pan and cook for a few more minutes.
- Serve the fish topped with the coconut sauce.
3. Chicken Pilau (The Main Course)
Ingredients:
2 cups Basmati rice
500g chicken, cut into pieces
1 large onion, sliced
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 teaspoon ginger, minced
1 tablespoon pilau masala
4 cups chicken broth
Salt to taste
2 tablespoons cooking oil
Directions:
- In a large pot, heat the oil and brown the chicken. Remove and set aside.
- In the same pot, add onions, garlic, and ginger. Cook until the onions are soft.
- Add pilau masala, stirring well. Add the rice and cook for a minute.
- Return the chicken to the pot, add chicken broth and salt. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and cover. Cook until the rice is tender.
- Serve the pilau hot, garnished with fresh coriander.
4. Kenyan chicken curry (The 2nd Main Course)
Ingredients:
500g chicken, cut into pieces
1 onion, chopped
2 tomatoes, pureed
1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste
1 teaspoon curry powder
1 cup coconut milk
Salt, oil, and cilantro for garnish
Directions:
- In a pot, heat oil and sauté onions until translucent. Add ginger-garlic paste and curry powder.
- Add chicken pieces, browning them on all sides. Stir in tomato puree.
- Pour in coconut milk and simmer until the chicken is tender.
- Garnish with cilantro. Serve with aromatic basmati rice, perfect for a romantic dinner.
5. Rosy red cocktail (The Dessert)
Ingredients:
60 ml vodka (you can also use gin if preferred)
30 ml rose syrup (available in specialty stores or online)
15 ml fresh lemon juice
Sparkling water or club soda
A few raspberries or strawberries for garnish
Ice cubes
A sprig of mint for garnish (optional)
Directions:
- Place your cocktail glass in the freezer for about 10 minutes before preparing the drink. A chilled glass keeps the cocktail cold and enhances the flavors.
- In a cocktail shaker, combine the vodka, rose syrup, and fresh lemon juice. Add a handful of ice cubes.
- Shake the mixture vigorously for about 15 seconds. Shaking not only chills the drink but also helps to blend the flavors thoroughly.
- Remove the glass from the freezer. If you like, you can rim the glass with sugar for an added sweet touch.
- Strain the mixture into the chilled glass. Top it off with sparkling water or club soda for a refreshing fizz.
- Add a few raspberries or strawberries to the drink. You can also add a sprig of mint for an extra burst of freshness and color.
- Serve immediately and enjoy this elegant and romantic cocktail.
Recommended articles
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke